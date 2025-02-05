Lightspeed Insight™ Wins Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence: Best of 2024, Secondary Education

Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence: Best of 2024 Lightspeed Insight

As legislation has evolved, we’ve put forth a concentrated effort towards adapting to support our customers, and we’re thrilled that Lightspeed Insight is being recognized for our hard work.” — Rob Chambers, Vice President of Product at Lightspeed Systems

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lightspeed Systems announces their education technology analytics product, Lightspeed Insight , has been recognized with a prestigious award in the Secondary Education category of this year’s Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence: Best of 2024 Lightspeed Insight empowers district leaders by providing essential tools to effectively manage edtech usage, ensure data privacy compliance, streamline app review and license management, and monitor internet connectivity for digital resources. By utilizing Lightspeed Insight, district leaders can enhance budgeting and professional development decisions through actionable, real-time, and standardized metrics on app usage and engagement.“In 2024, state regulations significantly impacted K-12 education regarding student data privacy, parental rights, accessibility, and AI in schools,” says Rob Chambers, Vice President of Product at Lightspeed Systems. “As legislation has evolved, we’ve put forth a concentrated effort towards adapting to support our customers, and we’re thrilled that Lightspeed Insight is being recognized for our hard work.”The Best of 2024 Awards celebrate educational technology from the last 12 months that has excelled and shone in supporting teachers, students, and education professionals in the classroom, for professional development or general management of education resources and learning. Judged by a panel of industry experts, winning an Award of Excellence is more than just acknowledgement from Tech & Learning’s editors, it’s a showcase of which products are truly going above and beyond to contribute to the education sector.The Tech & Learning editorial team have shared that “The awards bought a huge number of high quality entries. Our panel of industry experts judged the winning products to be those that were most impactful in helping schools improve teaching and learning throughout 2024. Every winner should be proud of their accomplishments - a well-deserved congratulations from the entire awards team.”About Lightspeed SystemsWith more than twenty-five years of serving education, Lightspeed Systems delivers the most in-depth visibility and control to power exceptional schools where students are safe and engaged; technology is compliant and easily managed; and resources are secure and optimized. Purpose-built for school networks and devices, Lightspeed’s cloud-managed solutions include the most effective web filtering, student safety monitoring, classroom management, device management, and data analytics software available. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, with a European office in London, UK, Lightspeed serves over 23 million students across 31,000 schools in 43 countries, utilizing 15 million devices.

