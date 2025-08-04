Lightspeed Systems Appoints Dr. Donal McMahon as Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer to Lead Next-Gen Innovation

Dr. Donal McMahon, CAIO, Lightspeed Systems

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lightspeed Systems, a global leader in student safety, edtech analytics, and IT management solutions, today announced the appointment of Dr. Donal McMahon as Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer. Dr. McMahon joins Lightspeed at a critical inflection point in its growth trajectory, bringing deep AI and data science expertise to accelerate innovation, improve operational efficiency, and enhance the digital learning experience for K–12 schools worldwide.Dr. McMahon will split his time between Lightspeed Systems and Genstar Capital , the leading private equity firm that is backing Lightspeed. At Genstar, Donal will serve as Head of AI & Data Science."AI is reshaping how we deliver safety, compliance, and engagement in our schools," said Brian Thomas, Co-Founder and CEO of Lightspeed Systems. "Donal brings unmatched technical and leadership acumen, and his track record of operationalizing AI at scale gives us a huge edge. With Donal on board, Lightspeed is positioned to lead the industry in using AI in transformative ways that help every student thrive."At Indeed, McMahon led a 300-person global organization delivering advancements in job-matching algorithms, responsible AI governance, and data-driven platform optimization. His earlier work at Google focused on large-scale infrastructure and predictive analytics. He holds a Ph.D. in Statistics from Stanford University and degrees in Actuarial Science and Statistics from University College Dublin.“I’m looking forward to joining Lightspeed and working alongside the team to put data and AI to work in ways that make a real impact,” said Dr. Donal McMahon. “That means helping schools create safer, more engaging learning environments and giving educators better tools to do their jobs.”At Lightspeed, McMahon will drive the strategy and execution of AI across product development, customer experience, and internal operations. His initial focus includes enhancing student safety monitoring through predictive analytics, improving district-level insights, and embedding generative AI in educator workflows.These innovations will empower school leaders and educators with real-time, actionable insights—helping them identify students in need, strengthen teaching effectiveness, reduce operational burdens, and improve academic and wellness outcomes across the board. As the education landscape evolves, Lightspeed’s AI investments will give schools the intelligence and agility they need to meet challenges proactively and help every student reach their full potential.About Lightspeed SystemsLightspeed Systems is the trusted partner to tens of thousands of schools worldwide, providing web filtering, device management, classroom engagement, and student safety solutions purpose-built for K–12. With over two decades of experience, Lightspeed empowers schools to create safe, secure, and equitable learning environments. Learn more at www.lightspeedsystems.com

