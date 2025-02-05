DriveSafe Online Helps Companies Prioritize Driver Training for Large Vehicles

The defensive driving course of choice for fleets and individual drivers. DriveSafe Online mobile friendly courses for fleet training anytime anywhere.

DriveSafe Online Course Addresses Employee Driver Training Gap

Employees who drive vans, box trucks, and commercial trucks must understand the relationship between vehicle weight and stopping distance.” — Patrick Mileham

WICHITA, KS, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Crashes involving heavy vehicles resulted in 4,764 fatalities in a single year, with a significant number of those deaths being occupants of passenger vehicles. This alarming statistic underscores the pressing need for comprehensive driver training programs tailored specifically for drivers of larger vehicles.A key factor contributing to these incidents is the extended stopping distances required by heavier vehicles. Large trucks need longer distances to come to a complete stop, especially at higher speeds or in adverse conditions.“Employees who drive vans, box trucks, and commercial trucks must understand the relationship between vehicle weight and stopping distance,” said Patrick Mileham, DriveSafe Online director of editorial development. “This knowledge is crucial for drivers to effectively maintain safe following distances and anticipate appropriate braking needs, especially when the vehicle is filled with equipment or packages for delivery.”To learn about handling large vehicles safely, read the full DriveSafe Online article: Weight and Stopping Distance: Train Your Employees How to Avoid Collisions DriveSafe Online offers defensive driving courses and microlearning modules designed to address the unique demands of large vehicle operation. Course curriculum emphasizes critical areas including:• Vehicle Dynamics: Understanding how weight and size affect handling and stopping distances.• Hazard Recognition: Identifying potential road hazards and responding appropriately.• Safe Following Distance: Maintaining adequate space to allow for extended stopping distances.• Adverse Condition Management: Adapting driving techniques for various weather and road conditions.By prioritizing targeted training for drivers responsible for handling large vehicles, companies can significantly reduce the risk of collisions, safeguard their drivers, and enhance overall road safety.Learn how affordable it is to get your employee drivers safety certified with DriveSafe Online Defensive Driving Courses

