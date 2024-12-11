Alabama Dental Association Takes Bold Step to Overhaul Dental Insurance with Patient-First Advocacy Campaign

Campaign Targets Barriers to Care and Calls for Fairer Practices from Insurers

MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Alabama Dental Association (ALDA) has announced the launch of More for Your Smile, a landmark campaign aimed at empowering patients and dentists with better dental coverage and greater transparency from insurers. Spearheaded by ALDA’s 1,600 members, this legislative campaign represents the largest coordinated effort by Alabama’s dentists to reform patient's dental coverage in the state’s history.“As a dentist, I’ve seen how current dental insurance policies create unnecessary barriers to care,” added Leigh Kent, DDS, PhD, an ALDA member who also serves as chair for the legislative initiative. “More for Your Smile is about breaking down those barriers and advocating for the needs of our patients.”Dental health remains a pressing issue in Alabama, where only a small percentage of adults regularly visit the dentist and over 15% of children suffer from tooth decay—higher than the national average. The More for Your Smile campaign represents a critical step toward addressing these challenges and strengthening Alabama’s oral health landscape.“We’re committed to changing the way dental coverage works in Alabama by putting patients and their care first,” said Michele Huebner, CAE, Executive Director of ALDA. “For too long, patients and dentists have been caught in a system that prioritizes profits over people, and this legislative campaign aims to change that.”“We are working to build a stronger future for communities in Alabama,” said Hannah Dailey, a dental student at the University of Alabama School of Dentistry. “Many of my classmates want to stay and serve in our state, but challenges like low reimbursement rates and unfair insurance policies make it difficult to see a sustainable future here. With reforms like these, we can make Alabama a place where new dentists want to practice, ensuring better access to quality care for everyone.”Following recent legislative wins in states like Massachusetts and Rhode Island, Alabama’s More for Your Smile campaign joins a growing movement for dental insurance reform across the country. With over a dozen states pursuing similar efforts, these initiatives reflect a nationwide demand for greater accountability and transparency in dental insurance practices. ALDA’s leadership in this campaign underscores Alabama’s commitment to joining the national push for patient-first policies.The More for Your Smile campaign invites Alabama patients to participate through conversations, grassroots efforts, and an online tool designed to educate and connect them with lawmakers. Over the coming months, ALDA members will engage patients in their offices, online, and within their communities, demonstrating ALDA’s dedication to advancing oral health in Alabama and advocating for patient-focused policies.Campaign Highlights: Putting Patients Over Profits-Medical Loss Ratio (MLR) Legislation: In Alabama, dental insurers are not currently required to allocate a set portion of premiums to patient care. ALDA’s proposed MLR legislation will change this by mandating that at least 85% of premiums go directly toward patient treatments.This reform will:-Ensure transparency, showing patients how their premium dollars are used.-Direct more funds to essential care, reducing delays and expanding access to necessary dental treatments.-Provide refunds to patients if insurers fail to meet MLR standards.-Increase Benefits Roll-Over Maximums: Currently, unused dental benefits expire at the end of each year, leading many patients to lose valuable coverage. ALDA’s proposed roll-over policy will allow patients to carry over unused benefits, giving them added flexibility and the full value of their dental plans.For more information about the More for Your Smile campaign or to join the movement for better dental benefits, please visit our MoreforYourSmileAL.com or contact ALDA at moreforyoursmileAL@aldaonline.org.About Alabama Dental AssociationThe mission of the Alabama Dental Association is to encourage the improvement of the health of the public, to promote the art and science of dentistry, and to represent the interests of the members of the dental profession and the public for which it serves.

