Restaurant Leadership Conference 2025 Unveils Speaker Lineup

Mark Wahlberg, Olympian Gabby Thomas, and Top CEOs to Headline the Industry’s Premier Leadership Event

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Restaurant Leadership Conference (RLC) is set to make history in 2025 with an unparalleled roster of speakers and honorees, featuring Hollywood icon Mark Wahlberg and three-time Olympic gold medalist Gabby Thomas as VIP keynote speakers. This powerhouse lineup promises to deliver game-changing insights and inspiration to the restaurant industry's most influential leaders.A-List Speakers and Industry Luminaries- Mark Wahlberg, globally recognized actor, producer, and entrepreneur, will share his journey from entertainment to successful restaurateur, offering unique perspectives on brand building and business diversification.- Gabby Thomas, fresh off her historic triple gold medal win at the 2024 Paris Olympics, will inspire attendees with her insights on peak performance, teamwork, and achieving seemingly impossible goals.- Kevin Hochman, CEO of Brinker International, will be celebrated as the 2025 Restaurant Leader of the Year, recognizing his transformative leadership in the industry.- Jason Schenker, renowned economist and futurist, will provide critical insights on future-proofing businesses in an ever-evolving economic landscape."Every year, we strive to enrich our events with valuable insights, the latest trends, and impactful sessions led by a diverse group of dynamic speakers. RLC 2025 promises to be truly unforgettable, and we look forward to sharing this incredible experience with our industry friends." said Emily Nordee-Rogers, Head of Content, Restaurant Conferences Informa Connect.Celebrating ExcellenceThe conference will also honor Bill Phelps, CEO of Dave's Hot Chicken, as the 2025 Pacesetter Award winner, along with the entire Dave's Hot Chicken Operations Leadership Team, recognizing their rapid growth and innovation in the fast-casual sector."RLC is not just a conference; it's a convergence of visionaries who are reshaping the future of dining," said Chris Keating, EVP of Conferences at Informa Connect. "From Hollywood to the Olympics, and from innovative startups to industry giants, our speakers represent the pinnacle of success across multiple fields. This is an unprecedented opportunity for restaurant leaders to gain insights that will drive their businesses forward.”A Who's Who of Restaurant InnovationAttendees will have the unique opportunity to engage with an impressive array of industry leaders, including:- Christine Barone, CEO of Dutch Bros- Rob Lynch, CEO of Shake Shack- Julie Masino, President & CEO of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc.- Lawrence Kim, President of IHOPAnd many more C-suite executives from leading restaurant brands"The collective expertise gathered at RLC 2025 is staggering," added Mark Hatch, VP of Trade Relations at Informa Connect. "Whether you're looking to innovate, expand, or simply stay ahead of industry trends, this is the one event you can't afford to miss."Registration InformationThe Restaurant Leadership Conference 2025 will take place April 13-16, 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona. Registration is now open, with limited spots available due to high demand.For more information and to register, visit informaconnect.com/restaurant-leadership-conference or contact Mark Hatch.CONTACTS:Chris KeatingEVP, Conference, Informa Connect: Christopher.Keating@informa.comMark HatchVP, Trade Relations, Informa Connect: Mark.Hatch@informa.comEmily Nordee-RogersHead of Content, Restuarant Conferences, Informa Connect: Emily.Nordee@informa.comAbout Informa ConnectA global business with a network of trusted brands in specialist markets across more than 30 countries, and a member of the FTSE 100. Our purpose is to connect our customers to information and people that help them know more, do more and be more. No other company in the world helps more people share professional knowledge or make business connections.In 2005 we became a division of Informa and in 2014 we merged 28 different Informa conference businesses into our division, but our roots go back almost 300 years.

