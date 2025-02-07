The City of Desert Hot Springs Recreation Center Earns Certified Autism Center™ Designation

By earning the CAC status, Desert Hot Springs Recreation Center supports Visit Greater Palm Springs' goal of becoming a Certified Autism Destination™

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) proudly awards the Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) designation to the City of Desert Hot Springs Recreation Center. The CAC credential is awarded to organizations that have demonstrated their ongoing commitment to creating a more inclusive and accessible environment for autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals. To earn this designation, at least 80% of guest-facing staff completed an autism-specific training and certification process to ensure they are better equipped with the necessary skills and resources to accommodate the needs of autistic and sensory-sensitive visitors, aiming to provide the best possible experience for every individual.

"Becoming a Certified Autism Center™ is a testament to our commitment to inclusivity and providing meaningful experiences for all members of our community. At the Desert Hot Springs Recreation Center, we believe every individual deserves access to programs and services that cater to their unique needs,” says Mayor Scott Matas. “This certification not only equips our staff with the skills to support individuals with autism but also ensures our facilities foster understanding, safety, and acceptance for all. It's an important step toward building a truly inclusive city."

By completing the CAC process, The City of Desert Hot Springs Recreation Center joins a wider movement initiated by Visit Greater Palms Springs to achieve the Certified Autism Destination™ (CAD) designation. The CAD designation means visitors have multiple trained and certified options to choose from when in the area, including entertainment, recreation, and lodging.

“IBCCES is proud to partner with the City of Desert Hot Springs Recreation Center and designate them as a Certified Autism Center™,” says Myron Pincomb, IBCCES board chairman. “This certification is a testament to their dedication to creating a space where every individual feels welcomed and included.”

Since 2001, IBCCES has been the leader in autism, neurodiversity, and cognitive disorder training and certification for healthcare, education, and corporate professionals around the globe. IBCCES created programs specifically for hospitality and recreational organizations, so staff would be more knowledgeable and other accommodations could be offered to this growing, but underserved, part of the community. IBCCES is the only credentialing board offering these types of programs, which include training from subject matter experts and autistic self-advocates, as well as long-term support, continuous learning, and more.

About City of Desert Hot Springs Recreation Center

The Desert Hot Springs Recreation Center is dedicated to offering a dynamic and engaging learning experience for the youth in our community. Our program integrates effective academic enrichment, physical fitness, nutrition, and life skills activities to inspire and challenge children while making learning enjoyable. Key components include homework support, interactive academic activities, positive youth development, sports, and nutrition-focused programs. Our goal is to ensure that every child has the opportunity to thrive and succeed.

We are proud to provide a safe, supportive environment where children can develop new skills, build friendships, and grow both academically and personally.

About IBCCES

Delivering the global standard for training and certification in the fields of autism, neurodiversity, and accessibility – IBCCES provides a series of certification programs that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. For over two decades, IBCCES has been a global leader, setting the industry standard in autism and cognitive differences training. IBCCES works in over 111 countries and provides training in 8 languages, and its programs have been recognized around the world as the leading benchmark in training and certification.

In addition to individual certification programs, IBCCES partners with cities, destinations, and organizations on initiatives like the Certified Autism Destination™ (CAD) and Autism Certified City™ (ACC), ensuring autistic and sensory-sensitive residents and visitors feel welcomed and safe. Destinations that achieve the CAD designation have completed a specialized program that ensures a multitude of recreation, hospitality and entertainment organizations have completed an autism and sensory-sensitivity training, certification and IBCCES facilities review process. The ACC designation expands on that program and includes IBCCES training and certification for the public safety, education, healthcare and workplace sectors.

IBCCES also created the Accessibility App, AutismTravel.com, and CertifiedAutismCenter.com – free resources for individuals with a variety of neurodiversities and disabilities, listing certified locations and connecting individuals to other resources and each other.



