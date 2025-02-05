Rony Jabour, Global Safety Leader, to Visit IBS 2025

Rony Jabour Speaking at Build Safe Connection Rony Jabour Speaking at Build Safe Connection Rony Jabour

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Builders’ Show (IBS) 2025 is set to bring together the most influential names in the construction industry, and among its notable attendees will be Rony Jabour , a globally recognized safety expert and founder of United Safety Net.Jabour’s presence at the event highlights the growing focus on workplace safety within the construction sector.As the founder of United Safety Net, one of the largest occupational safety training schools in the United States, Jabour has spent over a decade revolutionizing safety education for workers, particularly within the immigrant community.His organization has trained more than 50,000 workers in person, equipping them with essential knowledge to prevent workplace injuries and fatalities.Recognized by the National Safety Council’s 40 Under 40 Award and honored as a Top 100 Leader in Education, Jabour’s contributions to workplace safety have gained national and international attention.In 2024, he received a prestigious award in Dubai for his high-level training programs, further solidifying his global impact in the field of safety education.IBS 2025, hosted by the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB), is the premier event for builders, contractors, and industry leaders, showcasing the latest advancements in construction technology, materials, and safety innovations.The event is expected to attract over 70,000 attendees and feature more than 1,500 exhibitors presenting cutting-edge solutions in home building and construction.Jabour’s visit underscores the crucial role of safety in shaping the future of the industry, as companies increasingly seek to integrate best practices to protect their workforce.“I’m always eager to see the latest developments in the industry and how innovation can enhance workplace safety,” said Jabour ahead of the event. “IBS is an opportunity to explore new technologies, observe safety trends, and connect with professionals who share a commitment to making construction sites safer and more efficient.”United Safety Net has been at the forefront of workplace safety training, providing OSHA-authorized courses and customized safety programs tailored to the needs of construction professionals. The organization is known for its engaging and culturally adaptive teaching methods, making critical safety concepts accessible to workers from diverse backgrounds.Jabour’s presence at IBS 2025 reinforces the importance of safety in construction, an industry that continues to face significant challenges in reducing workplace accidents.As technology and innovation shape the future of home building, leaders like Jabour are ensuring that safety remains a top priority.IBS 2025 will take place in Las Vegas from February 25 to 27, bringing together thousands of industry professionals from across the globe.With safety playing an increasingly vital role in the sector, the presence of experts like Rony Jabour is a reminder that protecting workers is just as important as building the future.For more information about IBS visit: https://www.buildersshow.com

