Coweta County State Court and Catalis Partner with Triedata to Deliver Cutting-Edge e-Certification Service

Catalis is the transformational SaaS and integrated payments partner powering all levels and sizes of government.

Coweta County State Court, GA, launches Triedata’s innovative e-Certification service in collaboration with Catalis, powered by the Catalis Court CMS.

The successful integration of Triedata e-Certification service with Catalis CMS demonstrates how our partnerships drive innovation and efficiency in court management.” — Darin Rasmussen, EVP of Catalis Courts & Land Records

ALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Through a collaboration between Catalis and Triedata, Coweta County State Court, GA, has successfully launched Triedata’s innovative e-Certification service, powered by the Catalis Court Case Management System (CMS) . The combined solution fully modernizes the Court’s document certification process, offering a seamless, secure, and efficient way for customers to access certified documents.The e-Certification service enhances convenience for the public while reducing the administrative workload on court staff. It eliminates the need for in-person visits, significantly shortens processing times, and allows for real-time, verifiable document sharing. The cryptographically protected documents maintain the highest levels of security, ensuring authenticity and accuracy.“Electronic certification has truly transformed the way we handle certified documents at my office,” said Shelia Echols, Clerk of State Court, Coweta County. “With this service, customers can now obtain certified copies from the comfort of their home or office in a matter of seconds, 24/7. The documents are cryptographically protected to ensure the highest level of security, and they are easy to validate in both electronic and paper forms. This convenient solution not only simplifies the process for our customers but also enables us to efficiently share certified documents with other government agencies,” she said. “It’s a game-changer for both our office operations and the community we serve.”This innovative project highlights the strong partnership between Triedata and Catalis. Triedata, a leader in innovative court automation, offers expertise in secure document management and cryptographic technology, delivering a best-in-class e-Certification service. Catalis is a leading national provider of Court Case Management Systems “The successful integration of Triedata e-Certification service with Catalis CMS demonstrates how our partnerships drive innovation and efficiency in court management,” said Darin Rasmussen, EVP, Catalis Courts & Land Records. “We’re providing courts with the tools to improve efficiency, enhance public service, and ensure the highest levels of security for critical documents. This collaboration empowers courts to meet the evolving needs of their communities while streamlining operations in a meaningful way,” Rasmussen added.About CatalisCatalis is the transformational SaaS and integrated solutions partner powering all levels and sizes of government – municipal, county, state, and federal. With deep expertise, a proven track record, and innovative digital solutions, Catalis has empowered public servants across the US and Canada to modernize government and engage citizens. For more information, visit www.catalisgov.com About TriedataTriedata is a leading provider of digital solutions for government agencies, specializing in tools that streamline processes and enhance the efficiency of public services. Its e-Certification technology allows government offices to digitize the certification process while maintaining security and compliance standards.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.