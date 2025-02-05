Opera World Premiere at Gonzaga: A Local Affair

“The Garment of Praise” is the world premiere of an opera composed by one of Gonzaga University’s beloved Jesuits, Father Kevin Waters.

Shann Ray Ferch, professor of leadership studies, has been a longtime friend of Fr. Waters due to their shared love of arts and music. Thus, when asked to compose the libretto – the text of the opera – to accompany Waters’ original musical creation, Ferch immediately agreed.

Ferch wrote the libretto after several visits in Fr. Waters’ office – a small room with only enough space for Fr. Waters to sit at a desk and Ferch at a piano, with the rest of the limited space overflowing with music compositions. They formed conversations that eventually led to the completed opera over the course of a couple of years. Seven years later the production is in full bloom, showing Ferch and Fr. Waters’ put together a compelling story of the miraculous arrival of John the Baptist and the hope, communion, loss, and the return between people who love one another and seek God.

“’The Garment of Praise’ is about love, doubt, and the eventual deepening and maturing of love,” Ferch says.

The narrative follows John the Baptist’s parents, Elizabeth and Zechariah, as they navigate the difficulties of being unable to conceive. In just five scenes with an additional prologue and epilogue, the story follows Elizabeth and Zechariah as they lean toward God throughout their highest of highs and lowest of lows, doubting along the way but eventually being met with the fruition of new life and joy.

Being the world premiere of an original opera composed completely by the university’s own Fr. Waters, Ferch says he aims for this project to be “a beautiful and unifying bridge to encounter the heart and spirit of the Gonzaga community, a community of unique leadership and the wisdom that accompanies some of the more fierce and engaging aspects of love, doubt, and faith.”

Fr. Waters is an internationally recognized composer who served as professor of music and as the dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at Gonzaga University for many years. “Now in his 91st year, this opera may be his final composition,” Ferch states.

“The Garment of Praise” is sponsored by Gonzaga’s School of Leadership Studies along with its Gonzaga cosponsors – the Office of the Provost, the Office of Mission Integration, the College of Arts and Sciences and the School of Education. Additionally, the orchestra performing Fr. Waters’ compositions are all from Spokane with many who teach or mentor music students at Gonzaga, as are the 12 voices in the chorus. The nine dancers featured in the opera are all from Gonzaga, making this a fully local and unified production.

“Our hope for those who attend the world premiere of Fr. Waters' opera is that they are able to gather with a community of friends and loved ones, experience the beauty of life and music together, and receive the transformative experience of what Gonzaga University and our beloved Jesuits call the cura personalis: encountering a beloved community through wholeness in heart, mind and spirit.” Ferch says.

“The Garment of Praise” will be performed on Friday, Feb. 7 at 7 p.m. at the Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center, 211 E. DeSmet Ave. in Spokane. Reserved seat tickets are $25-$35 for the general public and $10 for Gonzaga University students (while supplies last) and available at https://gonzagaperformingarts.evenue.net/events/GTR0207 or by visiting the Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center Box Office Monday – Friday, noon-5 p.m. or by calling 509-313-2787.