INTEGRITYOne Partners Awarded OASIS+ GWAC

OASIS+ builds on our legacy of innovation and excellence, enabling us to deliver outstanding consulting services to an even broader group of clients.” — Pete Lamont, Partner at IOP

WASHINGTON, D.C., DC, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- WASHINGTON, D.C.; January 24 – INTEGRITYOne Partners IOP ), a small business, has been awarded the General Service Agency’s (GSA) One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services Plus (OASIS +), the follow-up vehicle to the highly successful OASIS, for the Management and Advisory Domain, and the Technical and Engineering Domain. OASIS+ is a suite of governmentwide, multi-award contracts designed to support federal agencies’ procurement requirements for professional services. This indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract vehicle consists of a five-year base period and a five-year option period and is available for use by agencies throughout the Federal Government.IOP has been providing a broad range of professional services to our clients for over 20 years, delivering solutions that leverage our expertise and experience in strategy, program planning, program integration and execution, and financial management.About IOPSince 2001, INTEGRITYOne Partners (IOP), a small business, has provided high-quality, high-value IT services to Federal Agencies, including over two decades supporting DHS, DOJ, and HHS. IOP is committed to providing leading architectures, environments, and systems for Federal agencies, and currently does so for our clients in Law Enforcement, Health IT, and Homeland Security. IOP excels at delivering Agile, DevSecOps and Cloud Computing services while leveraging open-source technologies to spur innovation and lower costs for our customers.

