INTEGRITYOne Partners awarded $80M Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) from U.S. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI)

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- INTEGRITYOne Partners ( IOP ), a small business, has been awarded the Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) TECS Modernization Stabilization, Enhancements, and Sustainment Support (SESS) recompete as a single award Blanket Purchase Agreement with a ceiling value of $80 million.IOP will continue its support on SESS, providing Agile software development, DevSecOps, cloud engineering, and data analytics services for HSI and the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Office of the Chief Information Officer (OCIO). IOP has provided consistent support for DHS for over two decades and for TECS Mod since 2011.“IOP has worked with HSI to modernize and enhance its case management and investigative systems since the very beginning of the TECS Modernization program in 2011. We are honored to be selected by ICE to continue its modernization journey and to help develop the next generation of investigative support capabilities critical for HSI’s law enforcement mission.” – Steve Winkler, CTO and Partner at IOPAbout HSIHomeland Security Investigations (HSI) is the principal investigative arm of DHS and the second largest investigative agency in the Federal government. HSI’s primary mission is to promote homeland security and public safety through the criminal and civil enforcement of Federal laws governing border control, customs, trade, and immigration.About IOPSince 2001, INTEGRITYOne Partners (IOP), a small business, has provided high-quality, high-value IT services to Federal Agencies, including over two decades supporting DHS. IOP is committed to providing leading architectures, environments, and systems for Federal agencies, and currently does so for our clients in Law Enforcement, Health IT, and Homeland Security. IOP excels at delivering Agile, DevSecOps and Cloud Computing services while leveraging open-source technologies to spur innovation and lower costs for our customers.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.