INTEGRITYOne Partners awarded FBI ITSSS-2 Contract Vehicle

IOP has worked with the FBI since 2011 providing IT services. We are honored to be selected by the FBI to assist in the development of future systems that support the Bureau’s law enforcement mission.” — - Michael Waddell, CEO and Managing Partner at IOP

WASHINGTON, D.C., DC, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- INTEGRITYOne Partners (IOP), a small business, has been awarded Information Technology Supplies and Support Services 2nd Generation Blanket Purchase Agreement (ITSSS-2), the follow-up vehicle to the highly successful ITSSS. ITSSS-2 will be the primary contract vehicle for the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) to obtain critical IT service needs for the next eight years. ITSSS-2 will also be available for use by all DOJ components. As the largest contract vehicle ever established by the FBI, the estimated spend for ITSSS-2 is $8b.IOP has been supporting our FBI client for over one decade, providing various software development services, including custom application development, database administration, cloud operations, automation with DevSecOps, SharePoint development, enterprise shared services, and program management.About FBIThe Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) enforces federal law, and investigates a variety of criminal activity including terrorism, cybercrime, white collar crimes, public corruption, civil rights violations, and other major crimes.About IOPSince 2001, INTEGRITYOne Partners (IOP), a small business, has provided high-quality, high-value IT services to Federal Agencies , including over two decades supporting DHS. IOP is committed to providing leading architectures, environments, and systems for Federal agencies, and currently does so for our clients in Law Enforcement, Health IT, and Homeland Security. IOP excels at delivering Agile, DevSecOps and Cloud Computing services while leveraging open-source technologies to spur innovation and lower costs for our customers.

