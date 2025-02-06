Eshelman Construction Completes Ground-Up Build for Scooter’s Coffee in Middle Tennessee

Scooter's Coffee - Goodlettsville, Locally-owned Franchise Scooter's Coffee - Quick-service Coffee Shop

Eshelman Construction brings expert craftsmanship and efficient project management to a new quick-service coffee franchise in Goodlettsville, TN.

Scooter’s Coffee is an exciting and rapidly growing brand, and we were thrilled to be part of their expansion in Middle Tennessee.” — Andrew Eshelman, President of Eshelman Construction

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eshelman Construction , an award-winning commercial construction firm based in Nashville, has completed a ground-up build for Scooter’s Coffee at 801 Rivergate Parkway in Goodlettsville, Tennessee. This 800-square-foot, quick-service coffee shop was developed for JoLo Enterprises, a locally owned franchise, with architectural design by Fredrick Gogila and engineering by Ware Malcomb. The project, completed in December 2024, supports the continued expansion of Scooter’s Coffee, which now boasts 800 locations across 29 states as the second-largest drive-through coffee chain in the United States.Eshelman Construction worked closely with the client, architects, and engineers to ensure an efficient and high-quality build that aligns with Scooter’s Coffee’s national brand standards while optimizing the space for operational efficiency and customer experience.“Scooter’s Coffee is an exciting and rapidly growing brand, and we were thrilled to be part of their expansion in Middle Tennessee,” said Andrew Eshelman, President of Eshelman Construction. “Our team takes pride in delivering projects that not only meet but exceed expectations, ensuring a smooth process from start to finish.”With expertise in hospitality, retail, and franchise construction, Eshelman Construction’s ability to execute ground-up developments with precision and efficiency continues to set them apart. The Goodlettsville location marks another successful project where the company’s strong vendor relationships, meticulous project management, and commitment to craftsmanship played a crucial role.“At Eshelman Construction, we focus on more than just building spaces—we build lasting relationships,” added Eshelman. “This project is a testament to our commitment to quality, communication, and making our clients’ visions a reality.”Founded in 2016, Eshelman Construction has built a strong reputation for delivering high-quality new construction, renovations, and tenant improvements across the commercial and residential sectors. With a team of dedicated specialists offering decades of experience, Eshelman Construction is known for its ability to deliver projects on time and within budget while prioritizing client satisfaction.About Eshelman ConstructionAward-winning Eshelman Construction is a Nashville-based commercial construction company specializing in new construction, interior buildouts, renovations, and tenant improvements. Founded in 2016 by Andrew Eshelman, the company has since built a strong reputation for delivering high-quality projects on time and within budget. Eshelman Construction has worked on a wide range of projects, including corporate offices, restaurants, retail spaces, medical facilities, and more. The Eshelman Team is a group of dedicated specialists who offer decades of experience and provide exceptional customer service and innovative solutions focusing on building lasting relationships. Eshelman Construction is committed to ensuring that each project is a success, from concept to completion. For more information, visit eshelman-construction.com

