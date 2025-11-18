Technology Lab Named Exclusive Technology Partner of the Georgia Charter Schools Association

Empowering Georgia’s charter schools with smarter, more secure IT. Technology Lab is proud to be named the exclusive technology partner of GCSA.

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Technology Lab , a leading IT Managed Service Provider (MSP) specializing in independent and charter schools, has been named the exclusive technology partner of the Georgia Charter Schools Association (GCSA). This partnership aims to empower Georgia's charter schools with proven IT expertise, cybersecurity readiness, and strategic technology planning tailored to the needs of K–12 education.As part of this strategic alignment, Technology Lab will be the only technology provider participating in GCSA-sanctioned events and will collaborate with the association through the GCSA New School Incubator to support emerging charter schools. GCSA will also identify schools that can benefit from Technology Lab's comprehensive IT Assessments, which are now offered to GCSA members at a 50% discount."We're thrilled to partner with GCSA in supporting Georgia's innovative charter schools," said James Pope, Chief Revenue Officer of Technology Lab. "Our team understands the challenges K-12 schools face in balancing instructional priorities with technology demands. Together with GCSA, we're helping schools gain clarity, strengthen cybersecurity, and align technology with their long-term educational goals."Technology Lab's IT Assessment provides schools with a clear roadmap for smarter, more secure, and cost-effective technology management. Each assessment evaluates critical areas such as network infrastructure, cybersecurity, hardware inventory, and IT financials—culminating in an executive report with actionable recommendations."Technology plays an essential role in every classroom, and we're excited to partner with Technology Lab to ensure our schools have access to trusted expertise and practical solutions," said Alicia Turlington, Director of Membership & Events at the Georgia Charter Schools Association. "This collaboration allows our members to strengthen operations, protect data, and focus more time on teaching and learning."Since 2009, Technology Lab has helped more than 250 schools and 65,000+ students nationwide manage IT environments that enhance teaching, improve security, and reduce costs. As a Microsoft- and Apple-certified MSP, Google for Education Partner, and E-Rate-certified provider, Technology Lab delivers technology strategies tailored to the unique demands of K–12 education.Through this new partnership, Georgia's charter schools can access Technology Lab's discounted IT Assessments and learn more about the company's managed IT services, cybersecurity solutions, and virtual CIO offerings.For more information, visit contact Technology Lab at info@technologylab.com.About Technology LabTechnology Lab is a leading IT Managed Service Provider (MSP) focused on independent schools, specializing in Managed IT Services, Technology Strategy Services (Virtual CIO), Security Services, and Products & Services that keep schools compliant and thriving. Founded in 2009, Technology Lab is an award-winning Microsoft and Apple-certified MSP, Google for Education Partner, E-Rate Certified, Channel Futures MSP 501, and CRN Fast Growth 150 company. A school's IT responsibilities are all-consuming, regardless of size or location. Time, money, and resources are often stretched thin, making managing the day-to-day technology needs daunting and new initiatives an impossible pursuit. That's where Technology Lab comes in. Our team of specialists has spent our days and nights in R&D, formulating a proven approach to IT solutions specifically designed for K-12 schools. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, Technology Lab boasts satellite offices in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, Louisiana, and Texas. Simplified IT Solutions Designed for K-12 Schools — Innovation Awaits. To learn more, visit https://www.technologylab.com/ About Georgia Charter Schools AssociationThe Georgia Charter Schools Association is a nonprofit membership organization for Georgia's public charter schools and petitioners. Our mission is to support, foster and advocate for the development of high-quality public charter schools and networks that improve opportunities for Georgia students. We believe every child in Georgia should have equal access to a quality and transformative public education. For more information, visit https://gacharters.org/ # # #

