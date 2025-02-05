Technology Lab Deepens Commitment to K-12 Schools with Strategic Team and Market Growth

"We are thrilled to have exceeded our goals and are almost halfway to our annual benchmark in this first quarter alone."

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Technology Lab , a leading IT Managed Service Provider (MSP) for independent schools, wrapped 2024 with strategic growth—expanding its workforce, promoting key team members, entering new markets, and deepening its commitment to continuous learning and school fundraising.Growing Workforce and Strengthening TeamsTechnology Lab's workforce grew by nearly 10% in 2024, reflecting the company's investment in people to better support K-12 schools. Plus, several internal promotions strengthened key departments, including:• Help Desk Team Expansion to enhance IT support and efficiency• Project and Technical Services Growth to support large-scale school IT initiatives• Internal Systems Team Development to optimize internal technology operations"At Technology Lab, we believe that investing in our people is just as important as investing in technology, said Colleen Porterfield, VP of Human Resources. "Our team's growth reflects our commitment to fostering a culture where employees can develop their skills, take on leadership roles, and make a meaningful impact in the schools we serve. By expanding our workforce and promoting from within, we're strengthening our ability to provide best-in-class IT support to the education community."Expanding Presence in Key MarketsIn response to the increasing demand for specialized IT solutions in education, Technology Lab entered several new territories in 2024, further expanding its geographic reach.New service areas include: Texas, North Carolina, South Carolina, Las Vegas, and California.Supporting More Schools with Tailored IT SolutionsIn 2024, Technology Lab added 15 new K-12 schools totaling 250+ campuses supported across the U.S. This continued growth reinforces its role as a trusted IT partner in the education sector.Commitment to Education and Community EngagementBeyond IT solutions, Technology Lab has remained deeply engaged in thought leadership and community support:• Industry Expertise: Led multiple AI-driven sessions at major education conferences across the country, helping school leaders navigate emerging technology trends.• School Fundraising Support: Partnered with multiple K-12 schools to contribute to fundraising efforts that enhance educational programs and student resources.Driving the Future of School IT Strategy"As the independent school community continues to grow, schools need a strategic IT partner that helps them make forward-thinking decisions to optimize time, money, and resources," said James Pope, Chief Revenue Officer at Technology Lab. "We've seen an incredible response in our newly expanded markets, where schools are eager for an IT provider focused solely on the unique needs of education. The School Choice movement is growing rapidly, and we are proud to support schools in navigating this essential part of their organization, ensuring a seamless and secure technology experience for students, teachers, and parents."About Technology LabTechnology Lab is a leading IT Managed Service Provider (MSP) focused on independent schools, specializing in Managed IT Services, Technology Strategy Services (Virtual CIO), Security Services, and Products & Services that keep schools compliant and thriving. Founded in 2009, Technology Lab is an award-winning Microsoft and Apple-certified MSP, Google for Education Partner, E-Rate Certified, Channel Futures MSP 501 and MSP 500, CRN Fast Growth 150, and Inc. 5000 company. A school's IT responsibilities are all-consuming, regardless of size or location. Time, money, and resources are often stretched thin, making managing the day-to-day technology needs daunting and new initiatives an impossible pursuit. That's where Technology Lab comes in. Our team of specialists has spent our days and nights in R&D, formulating a proven approach to IT solutions specifically designed for K-12 schools. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, Technology Lab boasts satellite offices in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, Louisiana, and Texas. For more information, visit technologylab.com

