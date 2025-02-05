Judy Security and Strike Graph Partner to Deliver All-in-One Cybersecurity and NIST-Integrated Compliance Solution

A Powerful Partnership: Security Meets Simplicity

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Judy Security and Strike Graph are redefining cybersecurity and compliance by offering affordable, AI-powered protection now integrated with NIST.

Small businesses are increasingly required to meet compliance frameworks demanded by larger customers. Many of these businesses are minority- or veteran-owned, serving as subcontractors for Federal Government prime vendors. Unfortunately, they often lack the resources and budget to meet these requirements.

Judy Security and Strike Graph have partnered to solve this challenge. “Our mission at Strike Graph is to demystify compliance,” said Justin Beals, Co-Founder and CEO at Strike Graph. “By integrating Judy Security’s AI-driven solutions and NIST compliance into our platform, we’re empowering businesses to turn cybersecurity from a challenge into a strategic advantage.”

Together, they have integrated Judy Security’s affordable AI-powered, all-in-one cybersecurity solution with Strike Graph’s compliance automation platform. This collaboration now includes the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Cybersecurity Framework (CSF) for all Judy Security partners and their customers.

NIST Compliance: The Gold Standard in Cybersecurity

The NIST CSF provides a globally recognized framework for managing and reducing cybersecurity risks. By integrating NIST compliance into their offering, Judy Security and Strike Graph ensure businesses benefit from:

• Time and Cost Efficiency: Judy’s Advanced and Premium plans provide half of the framework controls out of the box. This simplifies compliance for SMBs, helping them take the first steps quickly.

• Trust and Transparency: NIST compliance builds client and partner confidence in a company’s cybersecurity posture.

• Open XDR Capabilities: Proactive defenses against cyber threats, paired with actionable compliance, support automated efficiencies, such as NIST reporting. Backed by Stellar Cyber’s Open XDR (Extended Detection and Response) platform, this solution goes beyond traditional SIEM functionalities, providing unified detection and response across endpoints, networks and cloud environments.

• Unified Solution: For MSPs, this partnership offers a unique opportunity to deliver a unified solution to their customers, boosting trust and efficiency.

“Integrating NIST compliance into our partnership with Strike Graph reflects our shared commitment to delivering more than just protection—it’s about empowerment,” said Raffaele Mautone, Founder and CEO at Judy Security. “Businesses can now approach cybersecurity with the confidence of adhering to the industry’s gold standard.”

A Transformative Solution for MSPs and SMBs

Aaron McCarthy, CEO and Founder of Maven IT, a valued MSP partner of Judy Security, stated: “Adding NIST compliance to our offering is a game-changer. It provides businesses with a clear path to align their cybersecurity practices with a globally recognized framework, while also meeting the demands of today’s evolving threat landscape.”

Discover how Judy Security and Strike Graph are transforming cybersecurity and compliance for businesses of all sizes.

About Strike Graph

Strike Graph is the #1 leader in customizable compliance management software. The company empowers businesses to streamline achieving and maintaining compliance with a wide range of security certifications, including SOC 1, SOC 2, ISO 27001, ISO 27701, HIPAA, HITRUST CSF, NIST CSF, CMMC, FedRAMP, PCI DSS, CCPA, GDPR, TISAX, CISv8, and MPA-TPN. Founded in 2020 by Justin Beals, Strike Graph is based in Seattle and has secured $20.4 million in funding from prominent investors like BAMCAP, Madrona Venture Group, Rise of the Rest, and Information Venture Partners. For more information, visit strikegraph.com.

About Maven IT

Maven IT is a premier managed services provider for franchises and small to midsize businesses that installs, manages and supports all technology that touches the network, and the network itself. A preferred one-stop technology partner, Maven IT specializes in connectivity, network design, in-store technology and security. For more information, visit mavenitinc.com.

About Judy Security

Judy Security is a leading provider of affordable, pre-engineered, all-in-one cybersecurity solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). Our platform, Judy, leverages the power of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to deliver advanced 24/7 protection and support, simplifying cybersecurity for companies without dedicated resources. From phishing and ransomware to identity protection and compliance management, Judy addresses all your security needs, closing the gaps in your defense. To learn more, visit judysecurity.ai.

