Strike Graph Joins HITRUST Ecosystem

Partnership Delivers Enhanced Security Solutions to the Healthcare Industry

SEATTLE, WA, USA, August 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Strike Graph, a leading provider of automation solutions for security and compliance, today announced its membership in the HITRUST Alliance. This strategic partnership underscores Strike Graph’s commitment to delivering robust cybersecurity solutions that meet the stringent requirements of the healthcare industry.

By joining the HITRUST ecosystem, Strike Graph gains access to a network of industry experts and best practices, enabling the company to further enhance its platform and better serve customers in highly regulated sectors. HITRUST’s comprehensive framework aligns closely with Strike Graph’s mission to provide automated, efficient, and effective compliance solutions.

"Our membership in HITRUST is a significant milestone for the company," said Stephen Ferrell, Chief Strategy Officer of Strike Graph. "This partnership reinforces our dedication to helping the healthcare industry navigate the complex landscape of cybersecurity and compliance. By leveraging the HITRUST framework, we’re able to offer our customers even greater confidence in the security of their operations."

Strike Graph’s platform provides automated workflows, centralized evidence management, and continuous monitoring to streamline compliance processes and reduce risk. By joining the HITRUST ecosystem, Strike Graph strengthens its position as a trusted partner for organizations seeking to achieve and maintain robust security postures.

Stephen Ferrell will represent Strike Graph as a featured speaker at the upcoming HITRUST Collaborate 24 conference in Frisco, Texas on October 1-3, 2024. Ferrell will discuss Leveraging HITRUST for Medical Device Cybersecurity Compliance and Resilience.

Strike Graph will exhibit at this conference. To meet with the team at this show, contact mike.hayes@strikegraph.com. The company is also offering a free ticket giveaway (valued at $2,300) for this October event. For details on how to enter, visit here.

About Strike Graph

Strike Graph is the #1 leader in customizable compliance management software. The company empowers businesses to streamline achieving and maintaining compliance with a wide range of security certifications, including SOC 1, SOC 2, ISO 27001, ISO 27701, HIPAA, HITRUST CSF, NIST CSF, CMMC, FedRAMP, PCI DSS, CCPA, GDPR, TISAX, CISv8, and MPA-TPN. Founded in 2020 by Justin Beals, Strike Graph is based in Seattle and has secured $20.4 million in funding from prominent investors like BAMCAP, Madrona Venture Group, Rise of the Rest, and Information Venture Partners. For more information, visit www.strikegraph.com.

