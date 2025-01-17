Strike Graph Files Patent for AI to Automate the Internal Audit

Groundbreaking Verify AI Streamlines Security Compliance

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Strike Graph, a leading provider of automation solutions for security and compliance, today announced its patent pending for Verify AI, a transformative artificial intelligence internal audit tool that was launched in May 2024 (No. 18/960,87 United States Patent and Trademark Office).

Verify AI leverages machine learning to automate evidence testing, just as an internal auditor would, validating that all evidence, whether automatically collected or not, meets your control requirements. In large or more complex enterprises collecting thousands of evidence items monthly, quarterly, or annually, Verify AI provides a continuous audit. Organizations can be confident in automating the vast majority of their evidence collection, knowing that a 24/7 audit is in place for any uploaded evidence. Verify AI streamlines security compliance and automates internal audits for CISOs, Compliance Leaders, and Operations Managers.

“Enterprise organizations need effective security and technology that simplifies compliance at scale,” said Justin Beals, CEO and founder of Strike Graph. “We challenged ourselves to tackle the hard problem of internal audits three years ago. Our patent for Verify AI represents a significant accomplishment in the hard work and ingenuity of our team. We will never stop accelerating the pace of innovation in compliance by delivering technology to improve the capabilities of security leaders.”

Key benefits of Verify AI include:

• Intelligent Testing and Adaptation: Adjusts dynamically to a company's unique security posture and control requirements. It ensures that the tool is tailored to specific needs and provides accurate, relevant insights as security changes.

• Continuous Monitoring for Deviations: Enables organizations to identify and address potential control deviations before they escalate. This proactive approach helps maintain a strong security posture.

• Reduced Audit Burden: Leverages AI to perform testing at scale, allowing internal security teams to systematically focus on deviations. This enables security teams to focus on higher-value activities and strategic initiatives.

Verify AI's machine learning capabilities enable it to adapt to various security practices and provide real-time insights. It can assess the effectiveness of security controls by identifying deviations from best practices to ensure compliance with industry standards. This makes Verify AI a valuable tool for enterprise organizations in manufacturing, life sciences, and financial services.

“The Strike Graph Verify AI feature is a very effective use of AI technology that helps the end user analyze documents automatically. When managing a compliance framework, accurate and up-to-date documentation is essential to ensuring continuous protection from information security risks. We count on Strike Graph to help us better protect our organization from risk, and Verify AI is another good feature on their platform which supports that goal,” said Mathew Conine, President & CEO, Paylynxs.

About Strike Graph

Strike Graph is the #1 leader in customizable compliance management software. The company empowers businesses to streamline achieving and maintaining compliance with a wide range of security certifications, including SOC 1, SOC 2, ISO 27001, ISO 27701, HIPAA, HITRUST CSF, NIST CSF, CMMC, FedRAMP, PCI DSS, CCPA, GDPR, TISAX, CISv8, and MPA-TPN. Founded in 2020 by Justin Beals, Strike Graph is based in Seattle and has secured $20.4 million in funding from prominent investors like BAMCAP, Madrona Venture Group, Rise of the Rest, and Information Venture Partners. For more information, visit www.strikegraph.com.

