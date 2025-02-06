MLG Capital Acquires Summit Crossing Multifamily Property in Kansas City

MLG Capital has acquired the Summit Crossing multifamily property.

BROOKFIELD, WI, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MLG Capital – a national leader in diversified private real estate investments – today announced its acquisition of Summit Crossing, a multifamily asset located in Kansas City, Mo., within the Lee’s Summit school district. The multi-phase townhome and apartment property was completed in 2019 and features 336 units spread across an expansive, garden-style site. Nearly 60 percent of units are townhomes with attached garages. Amenities at the property include two heated pools, a clubhouse, fitness center, business center, pickleball courts and more.“We are excited to acquire Summit Crossing and expand our footprint in the Kansas City MSA,” said Daniel Price, Chief Investment Officer and Principal at MLG Capital. “With recent corporate investment in the area and continued population growth, we believe the asset is positioned to perform well over the course of our ownership.”Summit Crossing is located in a desirable area of the Kansas City MSA, zoned to a well-rated school district and situated near numerous employers and retail offerings. According to the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, the Kansas City MSA has seen more than 20 percent population growth since 2000 and was named a top 10 rental market in 2024 by RentCafe.Summit Crossing is MLG’s fourth acquisition in the Kansas City MSA and brings MLG’s total number of units owned in the Kansas City metro to 1,249.###About MLG CapitalMLG Capital is a sponsor of private real estate funds targeting investment from investment advisors, family offices, and accredited individuals. For more information about MLG Capital and its investments, visit the firm’s newsroom.This release does not constitute an offer to sell an investment in a security. Offers to sell an investment in a security can only be made to a qualified purchaser by delivery of a Confidential Private Placement Memorandum (the “Memorandum”), any supplements to the Memorandum and accompanied by a Subscription Document Booklet. The information contained in this release may be preliminary in nature and may have not been independently verified by MLG Capital or its affiliates. The recipient of this release should consult with its own investment, tax and/or legal professionals about the merits of the investment. MLG Capital does not make any representation or warranty as to the accuracy or completeness of any information presented in this release.Securities offered through North Capital Private Securities, Member FINRA/SIPC. Its Form CRS may be found here and its BrokerCheck profile may be found here . NCPS does not make investment recommendations and no communication, through this release or in any other medium, should be construed as a recommendation for any security offered on or off this investment platform. This release is intended solely for qualified investors. Investments in private offerings are speculative, illiquid, and may result in a complete loss of capital. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Prospective investors should conduct their own due diligence and are encouraged to consult with a financial advisor, attorney, accountant, and any other professional that can help them to understand and assess the risks associated with any investment opportunity.Any offering includes risks and uncertainty many of which are not outlined herein including, without limitation, risks involved in the real estate industry such as market, operational, interest rate, occupancy, inflationary, natural disasters, capitalization rate, regulatory, tax and other risks which may or may not be able to be identified at this time and may result in actual results differing from expected.Any financial information or projections may be initial estimates and may be subject to change without notice to recipient. An investment into a private offering is subject to various risks, none of which are described herein. All figures as of 9/30/2024. Value consists of disposed of assets as well as the current internal valuation of currently held assets as of 9/30/2024. Values may not have been reviewed by an independent 3rd party and may be internal projections.

