Anne Litz to Serve as Executive Director of Maryland Horse Industry Board

February 5, 2025

ANNAPOLIS, MD (February 5, 2025) – The Maryland Secretary of Agriculture has announced Anne Litz as the new executive director of the Maryland Horse Industry Board effective February 5, 2025. This announcement comes after the retirement of long time executive director Ross Peddicord.

“I am excited to see Anne selected to serve in this role,” said Maryland Agriculture Secretary Kevin Atticks. “Her prior position as the Maryland Horse Industry Board Public Affairs officers and avid member of the Maryland horse community make her a natural choice as Executive Director.”

Since 2016, Anne has played a vital role in the Board, where her proven track record includes forming strategic partnerships, launching innovative programs, and advocating for the horse industry. Throughout her career, she has established Maryland as a leading equestrian destination. She successfully managed a $250,000 grant from the Maryland Department of Commerce to promote the Maryland Horse Park System and facilitated the 2022 Maryland-Ireland Equine Trade Mission, enhancing international trade connections.

Her leadership in significant events, such as the Maryland 5 Star at Fair Hill and the Washington International Horse Show, underscores her dedication to showcasing Maryland’s equestrian excellence. Additionally, Anne oversees the stable licensing and inspection system for the MHIB, improving efficiency for over 800 stables statewide. She has also worked closely with legislative teams and industry partners to maintain the horse industry’s vital role in Maryland’s economy.

“I am honored to be chosen to serve as the Executive Director of the Maryland Horse Industry Board. Having grown up in Maryland’s equine community, I am dedicated to advancing the state’s horse industry and its vital role in agriculture. My lifelong passion for horses drives my commitment to championing Maryland as a premier equestrian destination and supporting the vibrant, diverse equine sector that thrives here,” said Anne. “I look forward to collaborating with industry leaders and fostering initiatives that promote equine welfare, economic growth, and innovation within the industry. This is an exciting time for Maryland, both locally and on the global stage, and I am eager to build partnerships that highlight why Maryland truly is the Horse State.”

The Maryland Horse Industry Board (MHIB) works to promote equestrian activities and the use of horses for recreation. Our mission includes raising awareness of the equine industry, providing educational resources, and supporting job training and facility planning to foster growth in the local horse economy.

For more information, please visit the department’s website. For questions, contact the Maryland Horse Industry Board at .

