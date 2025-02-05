Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,774 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,830 in the last 365 days.

Anne Litz to Serve as Executive Director of Maryland Horse Industry Board

ANNAPOLIS, MD (February 5, 2025) – The Maryland Secretary of Agriculture has announced Anne Litz as the new executive director of the Maryland Horse Industry Board effective February 5, 2025. This announcement comes after the retirement of long time executive director Ross Peddicord.  

“I am excited to see Anne selected to serve in this role,” said Maryland Agriculture Secretary Kevin Atticks. “Her prior position as the Maryland Horse Industry Board Public Affairs officers and avid member of the Maryland horse community make her a natural choice as Executive Director.”

Since 2016, Anne has played a vital role in the Board, where her proven track record includes forming strategic partnerships, launching innovative programs, and advocating for the horse industry. Throughout her career, she has established Maryland as a leading equestrian destination. She successfully managed a $250,000 grant from the Maryland Department of Commerce to promote the Maryland Horse Park System and facilitated the 2022 Maryland-Ireland Equine Trade Mission, enhancing international trade connections. 

Her leadership in significant events, such as the Maryland 5 Star at Fair Hill and the Washington International Horse Show, underscores her dedication to showcasing Maryland’s equestrian excellence. Additionally, Anne oversees the stable licensing and inspection system for the MHIB, improving efficiency for over 800 stables statewide. She has also worked closely with legislative teams and industry partners to maintain the horse industry’s vital role in Maryland’s economy.

“I am honored to be chosen to serve as the Executive Director of the Maryland Horse Industry Board. Having grown up in Maryland’s equine community, I am dedicated to advancing the state’s horse industry and its vital role in agriculture. My lifelong passion for horses drives my commitment to championing Maryland as a premier equestrian destination and supporting the vibrant, diverse equine sector that thrives here,” said Anne. “I look forward to collaborating with industry leaders and fostering initiatives that promote equine welfare, economic growth, and innovation within the industry. This is an exciting time for Maryland, both locally and on the global stage, and I am eager to build partnerships that highlight why Maryland truly is the Horse State.”

The Maryland Horse Industry Board (MHIB) works to promote equestrian activities and the use of horses for recreation. Our mission includes raising awareness of the equine industry, providing educational resources, and supporting job training and facility planning to foster growth in the local horse economy.

For more information, please visit the department’s website. For questions, contact the Maryland Horse Industry Board at . 

# # #

Follow Maryland Department of Agriculture on Facebook @MdAgDept

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Anne Litz to Serve as Executive Director of Maryland Horse Industry Board

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more