Parkopedia, AWT Bavaria Ukraine and BMW AG improve EV charging experiences in Ukraine

This latest partnership demonstrates our continued focus on enabling EV drivers to locate and navigate to their desired charging locations around the world.” — Markus Dohl, Parkopedia VP of Sales & Business Development Europe

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- New partnership makes it easier for BMW drivers to locate charging stations and access important charging information in UkraineDrivers can now access charging data and availability information via vehicle head units and the MyBMW app to improve the charging experience4,272 Ukrainian charging points added to the serviceParkopedia and AWT Bavaria Ukraine, in conjunction with BMW AG, have completed the integration of 4,272 Ukrainian charge points into selected BMW models and the MyBMW app, improving the driving and charging experience for BMW EV drivers in the country.This new partnership enables AWT Bavaria Ukraine, the official importer for the BMW Group in Ukraine and Parkopedia to ensure the greatest possible convenience for their EV drivers in the second-largest country in Europe. The addition of accurate and comprehensive charge point information in Ukraine plays a significant role in facilitating the transition to EVs in this important emerging market.The integration allows EV drivers to easily find the nearest charging stations on their desired routes and select their favourite charging providers via their vehicles and the MyBMW app. Drivers can access information on the exact location and features of the charging station, plus, verify the availability of free chargers, saving them time and reducing any associated charging anxiety.EV sales continue to increase in developed markets, with some of the highest growth rates witnessed in emerging markets, such as Ukraine, where historic uptake has been low. Parkopedia is supporting BMW AG and AWT Bavaria Ukraine to roll out charging coverage in emerging markets, as part of our global EV Charging product.Highlighting the value of this partnership, Markus Dohl, VP of Sales Europe at Parkopedia, said: “This latest partnership demonstrates our continued focus on enabling EV drivers to locate and navigate to their desired charging locations around the world. In-car EV charging data plays a pivotal role in emerging EV markets and is crucial in facilitating the uptake of EVs in Ukraine. We are honoured to provide this service in the country, which wouldn’t be possible without the collaboration of our local CPO partners.”Erik Berning, CEO of AWT Bavaria, added: “We always strive to provide our customers with the best driving experience possible, and this partnership with Parkopedia is an important step in this direction. By expanding access to charging stations and providing information about them, we are making electric car ownership even more convenient and affordable. Such important partnerships help to contribute to the development of environmentally friendly mobility in Ukraine and improve the experience of electric vehicle usage.”This in-market service is powered by innovative CPO partners: YASNO E-Mobility, TOKA and Ecofactor (including the local IONITY network), along with GO TO-U, who has previously collaborated with Parkopedia on additional EV charging services.ENDSAbout ParkopediaParkopedia is the leading connected car services provider used by automakers, organisations and millions of drivers around the world. Parkopedia helps drivers find and pay for parking, EV charging, fuel and tolls across 90 countries. Parkopedia is also developing highly detailed indoor maps and corresponding algorithms to help drivers and self-driving vehicles navigate to available parking spaces and EV chargers. Visit business.parkopedia.com for more information.About AWT Bavaria UkraineAWT Bavaria is the official importer of the BMW Group in Ukraine, representing BMW, BMW Motorrad, BMW ALPINA, MINI, INEOS, Rolls-Royce and Aston Martin, ready to shape the future of PREMIUM mobility in Ukraine.Parkopedia Global Media ContactAdam CallandMarketing DirectorT: +44(0)7838219129E: adam.calland@parkopedia.comAWT Bavaria Ukraine Media ContactTetiana AbramovaSenior Specialist Public and Media RelationsT: +380(50) 444 77 65E: TAbramova@awt.ua

