California Governor Candidate Sharifah Hardie Responds to 'Day Without Immigrants' with Call to Support Local Businesses

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sharifah Hardie , a candidate for Governor of California, is calling for a positive response to the “Day Without Immigrants” movement.Rather than focusing on division, Sharifah Hardie urges Californians to show their support for all communities by shopping locally, dining at community-focused restaurants, and investing in small businesses. These actions create a win for immigrants, a win for small business owners, and a win for the consumers and communities they serve.“We are all in this together,” said Sharifah Hardie. “When small businesses close their doors, it’s not just a missed opportunity for the customers who can’t enjoy a meal or obtain necessary items, it is a painful reality for the small business owner who struggles every day to keep their lights on.""Small businesses, particularly immigrant-owned, don’t have the luxury of taking a day off like big-box corporations. Every sale counts, and one day of closure can mean the difference between staying afloat or sinking. When we support local businesses, we help them survive and thrive, which in turn strengthens the whole community” continued Sharifah Hardie.Immigrants: A Vital Part of California’s SuccessSharifah Hardie highlighted the critical role that immigrants play in California’s economy. From workers in agriculture to healthcare and technology, immigrants contribute to the state's growth, ensuring that California remains competitive globally.“California is a land built by immigrants” Sharifah Hardie said. “Every one of us came here for a better life. That is the beauty of the American Dream. We have a responsibility to support each other and build a future where all people, regardless of their background, thrive.”Key Sectors Where Immigrants Make a Difference:• Restaurants and Warehouses: One-third of workers in California’s restaurants and warehouses are immigrants.• Home Healthcare and Child Daycare: Approximately 40% of workers in home healthcare and child daycare are immigrants.• Trucking and Lodging Businesses: Nearly 50% of workers in trucking and lodging businesses are immigrants.• Landscaping and Cleaning: 60% of workers in landscaping and building cleaning are immigrants.Addressing Crime and the Fear of DivisionSharifah Hardie also addressed concerns about crime and public safety. While acknowledging the serious fentanyl crisis in California and that California has the highest fentanyl deaths in the nation with 6,453 reported deaths in 2022, she also emphasizes that immigrants should not be scapegoated for the state’s challenges.“We must address the fentanyl crisis and strengthen our borders, but we cannot allow this to foster division or fear,” said Sharifah Hardie. “The solution lies not in targeting immigrants, but in coming together as a state and solving our issues with compassion and unity. California has always been a land of opportunity, and that opportunity must be available to everyone, regardless of their background.”Sharifah Hardie believes that fear and divisiveness are the real threats to California’s prosperity. The state has seen significant reductions in crime, thanks to criminal justice reforms. However, the fentanyl crisis remains a serious issue, requiring comprehensive strategies to protect both public safety and California’s shared values.California Is Struggling: Together, We Can RebuildSharifah Hardie concluded with a call for unity and collective action: “California is struggling to recover, especially after the devastating wildfires in January. But we cannot afford to work in isolation. We must come together to ensure California thrives again. What we do today will shape the future of California. We can rebuild stronger and more united than ever before.”“Let’s dedicate a day to celebrating immigrants and supporting our local businesses. When immigrants succeed, we all succeed,” Sharifah Hardie emphasized. “As Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. wisely said, ‘We must learn to live together as brothers or perish together as fools.’”Join the Movement for Unity:As Governor of California, Sharifah Hardie advocates for unity, inclusiveness, and economic opportunity for all. Sharifah Hardie believes every Californian’s voice matters, and she encourages everyone to be a part of the change.To make your voice heard, register to vote today at: https://registertovote.ca.gov To support Sharifah Hardie for Governor, to donate and help spread the message of unity, visit: https://www.SharifahHardieForGovernor.com

