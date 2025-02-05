RUBENSTEIN PUBLIC RELATIONS NAMED AGENCY OF RECORD FOR CHAPTER

Innovative Home Renovation Firm Partners with RPR to Expand National Awareness

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rubenstein Public Relations (RPR), a leading full-service communications firm, has signed on as agency of record for Chapter, a full-service home renovation company revolutionizing the industry through its proprietary Renotech™ approach.

With a presence in New York City, Hamptons, Miami, New Jersey, Westchester, and Connecticut, Chapter is redefining the renovation experience by integrating technology, streamlined project management, and a customer-first philosophy. Through its innovative digital interface and centralized platform, the company ensures transparency, efficiency, and a seamless renovation process for homeowners.

"Chapter is setting a new standard in home renovation by merging technology with expert craftsmanship," said President of Rubenstein Public Relations Richard Rubenstein. "As the company continues to expand, our team is well positioned to amplify its story, highlight its leadership in the industry, and secure impactful media placements that showcase its groundbreaking approach."

As part of this partnership, RPR will develop and execute a strategic communications campaign to elevate Chapter’s national profile, securing high-impact media coverage across business, lifestyle, and trade publications. The campaign will spotlight Chapter’s vision, expertise, and technological advancements, positioning it as a leader in the home renovation space.

ABOUT CHAPTER

Chapter is a technology-driven home renovation company that simplifies the remodeling process through digital innovation, in-house design expertise, and seamless project execution. With a mission to provide stress-free renovations that stay on budget and on schedule, Chapter operates across New York City, Hamptons, Miami, New Jersey, Westchester, and Connecticut, setting a new industry standard for transparency and efficiency.

ABOUT RUBENSTEIN PUBLIC RELATIONS

Rubenstein Public Relations (RPR) is an independent, New York-based communications agency headed by veteran publicist and respected brand architect, Richard Rubenstein. For more than three decades, RPR's intensive media relations approach and dedicated team of senior practitioners have helped clients build brand equity and reach their target audiences. The firm specializes in brand messaging development, media relations, crisis communications, and thought leadership positioning. RPR has a proven track record in executing successful public relations campaigns for leading corporate, real estate, technology, healthcare, social impact, luxury consumer, entertainment, and hospitality brands across the globe.

