MELTRIC® Corporation to Showcase Advanced Electrical Safety Solutions at PowerGen International 2025

FRANKLIN, WI, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MELTRICCorporation, an industry pioneer in electrical safety solutions, announces its participation at PowerGen International 2025, where it will co-exhibit with TEC Sales in booth #1901. The event takes place February 11-13, 2025, at the Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center in Dallas, Texas.PowerGen International stands as the premier networking and business hub for power generation professionals, bringing together power producers, utilities, EPCs, consultants, OEMs, and large-scale energy users. The event provides an ideal platform for exploring innovative solutions as the industry transitions toward cleaner and more sustainable energy sources."As the power generation industry continues its evolution toward Destination 2050, MELTRIC's Switch-Rated technology plays a vital role in furthering the clean energy movement and workplace safety," said Bridgette Davidson, Regional Sales Manager - South, at MELTRIC Corporation. "At PowerGen 2025, we'll demonstrate how our plugs and receptacles enhance workplace safety while contributing to increased productivity and reduced costs in power generation."At booth #1901, MELTRIC will showcase its signature line of UL-listed, Switch-Rated devices featuring DECONTACTOR™ technology, specifically engineered for power generation applications. Key features include:• Dead-front safety shutter system providing industry-leading protection against arc flash• Type 4X/IP69/IP69K water resistance for reliable operation in challenging power plant environments• Temperature resistance from -40°F to 140°F• Quick connect/disconnect capability that minimizes system downtime during maintenance• Silver-nickel contacts that resist wear and ensure reliable conductivity• Rated up to 200 A and 75 hp• Optional auxiliary contacts for remote monitoring and control• Integrated lockout-tagout capability for enhanced safety compliancePowerGen 2025 attendees are invited to visit booth #1901 to experience hands-on demonstrations of MELTRIC's innovative electrical solutions and consult with technical experts about specific power generation applications.For more information about MELTRIC Corporation and its revolutionary products, please visit www.meltric.com About MELTRICMELTRICmanufactures a full line of industrial plugs and receptacles, including a signature brand of UL-listed, Switch-Rated devices with DECONTACTOR™ technology and push-button circuit disconnection. Their product line includes multipin, high amperage, single pole, and hazardous location devices.Contact MELTRIC at 1-800-824-4031 or visit their website at https://meltric.com Media Contact: Grant Zwicke, MELTRIC, 414-433-2766, gzwicke@meltric.com

