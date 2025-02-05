D&B Engineers and Architects Wins Four ACEC New York 2025 Engineering Excellence Awards

Four winning engineering projects submitted to ACECNY by D&B Engineers and Architects for EEA 2025 D&B President Steven A. Fangmann

Four submissions from D&B Engineers and Architects were selected for recognition in the 2025 Engineering Excellence Awards (EEA).

WOODBURY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Each of the four submissions from D&B Engineers and Architects were selected for recognition in the 2025 Engineering Excellence Awards (EEA). A leading engineering and consulting organization specializing in wastewater, water supply, construction management, and civil and environmental engineering, D&B received top accolades from The American Council of Engineering Companies of New York (ACEC NY) in four categories:

• 2025 ACEC New York Diamond Award in Category F: Waste and Storm Water for its Ocean Beach Flood Mitigation and Resiliency Project, which upgraded the sanitary and stormwater infrastructure within the downtown area of the Village of Ocean Beach. Read more: https://www.db-eng.com/db-engineers-and-architects-wins-four-acec-new-york-2025-engineering-excellence-awards/#ocean

• 2025 ACEC New York Platinum Award in Category I: Special Projects for its Playland Pool and Bathhouse Rehabilitation Project, which renovated the historic facilities at Playland Park, the nation’s first amusement park that opened in 1928. Project goals were achieved while preserving the property’s historic architectural elements and allowing the park to remain open during construction. Read more: https://www.db-eng.com/db-engineers-and-architects-wins-four-acec-new-york-2025-engineering-excellence-awards/#rye

• 2025 ACEC New York Gold Award in Category G: Water Resources for its Indian Island County Park Living Shoreline Project, which was designed to provide protection, resiliency and stabilization to Indian Island’s bluff, shoreline and marshlands which were subject to chronic erosion that threatened the area’s infrastructure and navigation, coastal ecosystem and sensitive archeological/cultural artifacts. Read more: https://www.db-eng.com/db-engineers-and-architects-wins-four-acec-new-york-2025-engineering-excellence-awards/#indian

• 2025 ACEC New York Silver Award in Category G: Water Resources for its Replacement of 1.5 MG Syosset Elevated Tank Project, which was designed to provide Jericho Water District with a safe, cost-effective upgrade while ensuring continuous service and replacing its 90-year-old elevated storage tank. Read more: https://www.db-eng.com/db-engineers-and-architects-wins-four-acec-new-york-2025-engineering-excellence-awards/#syosset

“For each of our submissions to be chosen for recognition by the meticulous panel of judges from The American Council of Engineering Companies of New York is a true testament to the hard work, dedication and ingenuity of the D&B team,” Steven A. Fangmann, P.E, BCEE, President of D&B Engineers and Architects commented.

The Engineering Excellence Awards are presented to projects that encompass both the public and private sector in the following categories: studies, research, and consulting services; building/technology systems; structural systems; surveying and mapping technology; environmental; waste and storm water; water resources; transportation; energy; industrial and manufacturing processes and facilities; and special projects.

Each year, over 50 member firms submit projects that are judged on a rigorous set of criteria, which includes complexity, innovation and value to society. These projects are judged by a panel of industry experts, which includes military and government officials, ACEC National and International leadership, educators from college and university engineering departments, and leadership from other organizations dedicated to the built environment. Awards are distributed based on the average scores received by these judges and are assigned one of four levels (in ascending order): Silver, Gold, Platinum, and Diamond. The top-rated Diamond award that is designed and built entirely within New York State will earn the Empire Award, which will be announced during the gala.

In total, 110 projects across the state will be honored at the 58th Annual Engineering Excellence Awards Gala which will take place at the Hilton Midtown in New York City on April 5, 2025.

About ACEC New York: ACEC New York is a proactive coalition of nearly 300 firms representing the leading engineering firms in the United States, including every discipline of engineering related to the built environment—civil, structural, mechanical, electrical, environmental, geotechnical—and affiliated companies. With more than 33,000 employees represented by our member firms, our shared goals are to further the business interests of our membership, enhance the quality and safety of the environment we live and work in, and help ensure the vitality of our communities. For more information, visit www.acecny.org.

About D&B Engineers and Architects: Since 1965, D&B Engineers and Architects has been recognized as a regional industry leader and innovator that delivers sustainable and cost-effective engineering and environmental solutions. The firm’s experts work with partners to develop creative and effective approaches for solving a wide array of challenges with a special emphasis on wastewater management and drinking water quality issues. The firm prides itself on implementing environmentally acceptable engineering solutions that offer safe and budget-conscious solutions for clients in the public and private sectors.

For more information about D&B Engineers and Architects, visit www.db-eng.com, or contact Mr. Gary Cucchi with PMG Strategic, Inc. via phone, 516-721-3709, or email, gcucchi@pmgstrategic.com.

