DEP Secretary Lambert: Governor DeSantis' Budget Recommendations Deliver on His Commitment to Conservation

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Feb. 3, 2025 ~Budget Calls for Increased Funding to Strengthen Florida’s Coasts and Water Supply and Reduce Nutrient Deposits into Lake Okeechobee~ TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) Secretary Alexis A. Lambert issued the following statement regarding Governor Ron DeSantis' recommended Focus on Fiscal Responsibility Budget for Fiscal Year 2025-26: From the onset of his tenure, Governor Ron DeSantis has delivered on his commitment to restoring the Everglades, prioritizing water quality investments that support our future generations and strengthening our coastlines from the impacts of hurricanes. With this recommended budget, Governor DeSantis will have invested a record $8 billion in Everglades and water quality improvement efforts since 2019. As Secretary, I look forward to continuing the department’s mission and being a good steward of the resources taxpayers have entrusted us to invest wisely. As announced today, the Focus on Fiscal Responsibility Budget continues the Administration’s record commitment to Florida’s Everglades, invests in Florida’s conservation lands, restores our waterways and funds infrastructure projects to strengthen our shorelines and water supply. The investments announced today are working. Learn more about Florida’s historic efforts to achieve more now for our environment and natural resources. Restoring America’s Everglades The budget provides over $1.5 billion to restore America’s Everglades and improve the quality of the state’s water resources. When accounting for the investments made in the DeSantis Administration and this year’s recommendations, the cumulative amount totals $4.8 billion since 2023 and $8 billion since 2019. To support these efforts, $805 million is dedicated to Everglades restoration efforts, including the Comprehensive Everglades Restoration Plan, EAA Reservoir, Northern Everglades and Estuaries Protection Plan and the Lake Okeechobee Watershed Plan. The Governor’s Budget also includes $600 million for targeted water quality improvements and springs protection efforts for meaningful and measurable nutrient reductions in key waterbodies across the state and to implement the recommendations of the Blue-Green Algae Task Force. This includes a historic $80 million investment for the Lower Kissimmee Basin Stormwater Treatment Area Project to reduce the levels of phosphorus and nitrogen in the Kissimmee River before flowing into Lake Okeechobee. Of these funds, $470 million will support several water quality grant programs in part through newly established revenue stream dedicated in the Seminole Gaming Compact, including funding for the Indian River Lagoon, Caloosahatchee River and Biscayne Bay. Ensuring a Strong Water Supply As recommended by the Governor, $80 million is provided for water supply programs, including $20 million in dedicated funding for Northwest Florida’s Water Supply Program with expanded eligibility for all basins. Investing in Apalachicola Bay & the Florida Keys The Governor’s Budget invests $10 million to support the Apalachicola Bay Area of Critical State Concern. Additionally, the budget provides $20 million to the Florida Keys and the City of Key West Areas of Critical State Concern. Projects may support water quality, fisheries and mitigation projects. Maintaining Our State’s Investments in Florida Forever In addition to providing $132 million to support DEP’s land acquisition and recreation development assistance programs, the recommended budget includes $69 million to support Florida State Parks in preparation for their 90th Anniversary later this year. These funds are in addition to six consecutive years of funding in conservation efforts, the establishment of the Florida Wildlife Corridor and the acquisition of 336,000 acres of lands, with additional funds available from prior year investments–a fiscally responsible approach. Investing in Florida’s Coastlines Strong natural and physical infrastructure is the best way to protect our shorelines against the impacts of a future hurricane. To expedite the nourishment of Florida’s award-winning beaches, the Governor’s Budget includes $100 million, a $50 million increase over the current year, recognizing that Florida’s 1,300 miles of coastline is important for our economy and quality of life. With the additional investment of $261 million for hardening projects in our local communities, Governor DeSantis will have invested over $2 billion to strengthen the state’s coastlines and help communities prepare for the impacts of flooding and hurricanes. ###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.