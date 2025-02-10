LEE'S FAMOUS RECIPE CHICKEN CONTINUES MICHIGAN EXPANSION, OPENS LOCATION IN FLINT

The first 100 guests will receive a complimentary 2-piece breast strip meal on Feb. 20

FLINT, MI, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lee's Famous Recipe® Chicken , synonymous with delicious, home-style fried chicken for nearly 60 years, is kicking off the year strong with a brand-new location opening in Flint, MI, on Monday, February 17 to the public, with the Grand Opening celebration scheduled for Thursday, February 20. The location is the fifth of 16 Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken restaurants that Noman Aiyash plans to open across Southern Michigan.Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken invites the community to celebrate its Grand Opening on Thursday, February 20. The event will start at 9:15 a.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Chamber of Commerce at 3459 Miller Road. At 10:00 a.m., the first 100 guests will receive a complimentary 2-piece breast strip meal*. Additionally, all guests will have the chance to spin a wheel for exciting prizes."We are excited to announce the opening of our fifth Lee's location, and celebrate our first location in Genesee County," stated Noman Aiyash, franchise owner of the Flint Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken. "Our strong reputation is built on our delicious menu, which features our famous chicken and strips, as well as our dedication to our team members and community. We look forward to being a new Flint favorite!”Aiyash currently owns and operates Lee’s locations in Roseville, Wayne, Livonia, and Clinton Township; all of which have been opened over the last two years. The Flint location is a renovation of an existing building that spans nearly 4,000 square feet and will feature elements from Lee’s new brand imaging. It includes a spacious dining area and ample parking for guests, as well as the brand's longest drive-thru “stack." Customers can enjoy both dine-in and drive-thru service, along with catering and third-party delivery options for added convenience."We are excited to extend our partnership with Noman Aiyash and NLM Enterprises LLC ," stated Ryan Weaver, CEO of Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken. "Norman and his team are strong franchise partners and we are proud to have them bring our famous recipe across Michigan.”The new Lee’s in Flint will open daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., welcoming guests to experience the exceptional dining that has made the brand a household favorite for nearly 60 years. The location also offers mobile ordering to enhance the guest experience. Lees encourages guests to sign up for Lee’s rewards and receive a free drink on their first visit.To view the menu and place orders online, visit LeesFamousRecipe.com or download the Lee's App from the App Store or Google Play. For more information about Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken, visit www.leesfamousrecipe.com or follow them on Facebook or Instagram.*Guests will receive the free 2-piece breast strip meal starting at 10:00 am.About Lee's Famous Recipe ChickenFor nearly 60 years, Lee’s Famous RecipeChicken, a quick service franchise founded in Lima, Ohio, has specialized in fresh, never frozen chicken. Lee’s is recognized for two years in a row as a top 10 Fast Food Fried Chicken by USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Award. Today, there are more than 130 Lee's Famous RecipeChicken locations in 12 U.S. states and in Canada, most are individually owned and operated. For additional information, please visit LeesFamousRecipe.com.

