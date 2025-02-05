Theodora Uniken Venema selected for The Presidential Award in Global Real Estate Development by IAOTP

Theodora Uniken Venema member of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will be honored at their annual awards gala in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Theodora Uniken Venema, the Principal & Broker for Downtown Brokers LLC and Hall of Fame Platinum Circle Member of the National Association of Realtors, as well as Director on the Board of the Vue at Lake Eola, was just recently selected for the Presidential Award in Global Real Estate by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP).Being selected for this distinction by the International Association of Top Professionals is a renowned honor. The Presidential Award in Global Real Estate Development is a distinguished accolade presented to individuals who have demonstrated exceptional dedication, innovation, and leadership in all of real estate. This prestigious award recognizes significant contributions to improving the real estate industry, advancing current knowledge, and advocating for policy changes that enhance the well-being of all buyers and sellers. Theodora has shown a remarkable commitment to excellence and has made a lasting impact on the real estate industry through her professional achievements and community involvement. Ms. Theodora Uniken Venema will accept her award on stage at IAOTP's Annual Awards Gala at the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas this December. www.iaotp.com /award-gala.Theodora is a top-notch licensed real estate broker and Founder of Downtown Brokers, who has investors from all over the world. Downtown Brokers is a full-service boutique real estate brokerage, serving as a comprehensive source for foreign investors who seek a long-term commercial investment in the Florida Dream. Theodora has demonstrated success not only as a Broker but also as a Legal Expert when it comes to investing in Florida Real Estate. Her areas of expertise include Negotiation, Coaching, Sales in Real Estate Property, Asset Management, International Business, Trade, and Tax Law.Theodora also serves on numerous boards and committees and is a sought-after lecturer and public speaker. She has contributed to numerous publications and articles and is active in her community. She serves as Director of the Orlando Rotary Foundation, is an Arch Klumph Trustee Circle and Legacy Society Member of Rotary International, is Director of the Advisory Board of the Salvation Army, is a Distinguished Toastmaster, is a Donor of the Orlando Ballet, the Orlando Philharmonic, the Orlando Opera, is an active member on the Ladies Team at the Country Club of Orlando and Dances with the “Be Moved Genre at Orlando Ballet, while she served as Director of the Orlando Regional Realtors Association, Vice President of Administration for the Central Florida Commercial Association of Realtors, Chairman of the Market Diversity Committee, Chairman of the Realtor Political Action Committee RPAC, and Director of the Dutch American Business Society of Central Florida, just to name a few.Before embarking on her professional career, Theodora earned her Bachelor of Arts from the Netherlands, her JD from the Groningen University School of Law with a specialization in real estate and tax laws, and did Post Graduate studies at the Fredric G. Levin College of Law at the University of Florida, and Emory Law School in Atlanta. She speaks Dutch, German, and English Fluently.In 2019 she appeared on the Donna Drake Show "Live it up" for CBS New York, and in January 2024, on the Jeannie Durkin Show “Lift Off” for CBS New York, and has a regular appearances on "Way of Living" on the Netherlands TV, and is the host on IHeart Radio, her program "Only in America."Throughout her illustrious career, Theodora has received multiple awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her outstanding leadership and commitment to the profession. Last year she was awarded Top Philanthropist of the Year by the International Association of Top Professionals. In 2023, she was named Top Global Real Estate Broker of the Year and in 2022 she was honored as Broker of the Decade by the International Association of Top Professionals. She was also featured on the famous Planet Hollywood Billboard on the iconic Las Vegas Strip, had a chapter dedicated to her in IAOTP’s International Best Seller Top 50 Fearless Leaders and was inducted into IAOTP’s Hall of Fame. In 2021, she was selected as IAOTP'S Woman of the Year. In 2020, she received the honors of the Empowered Woman Award, the Lifetime Achievement Award, and the Realtor of the Year by IAOTP. She was inducted into Central Florida Commercial Association of Realtors Hall of Fame in 2020. In 2019 she was selected as Top Broker of the Year by the International Association of Top Professionals. Theodora was also featured on the famous Reuters and Nasdaq billboard in Times Square for her distinction with IAOTP. In 2018, she was named Top Broker Second Home International Utrecht, the Netherlands. Then in 2017, she was selected as Florida Realtor Featured Global Realtor. In 2015, she was the recipient of the Good Neighbor Award. In 2014, Theodora received the National Association of Realtors Commercial Award, and in 2013 listed in Leadership Florida Realtors and received the Pillar of the Community by the Orlando Regional Realtors Association. In 2010, Mrs. Uniken Venema was listed in Leadership Orlando Realtors and named Top Real Estate Broker in Hamburg, Germany. In 2012 Theodora was named Realtor of the Year by the Central Florida Association of Realtors. In 2011 she received the Circle of Achievement Award, International Realtor of the Year by the Orlando Regional Realtors Association, and Community Service Award by CFCAR Central Florida Commercial Association of Realtors, just to name a few.The President of IAOTP, Stephanie Cirami stated, "We are more than honored to present Theodora with this award. Her record of honors and achievements is beyond astounding, demonstrating her brilliance. She is modest, courteous, and so enthusiastic about all she does. Looking back, Theodora credits her success to her tenacity, the mentors she's had along the road, and her commitment to all of her business activities. She likes traveling and spending time with her family when she is not working. She aspires to continue making a difference in people's lives in whatever manner she can in the future.For more information on Theodora please visit: www.downtownbrokers.com You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For More information of IAOTP please visit

