South Seas Proudly Announces the Opening of Redfish Grill and Scoops & Slices

The Clutch at South Seas Scoops & Slices at South Seas Sunset Beach at South Seas

New Restaurant and a Captiva Island Favorite Return to the Iconic Resort

CAPTIVA ISLAND, FL, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- South Seas, located on Captiva Island along Florida’s Gulf Coast, announces the opening of two culinary outlets for Club Captiva guests - Redfish Grill and the beloved Scoops & Slices ice cream and pizza parlor. Debuting a menu that celebrates the essence of the Florida Gulf Coast, Redfish Grill is a new dining option with an abundance of outdoor seating and delicious cuisine choices. A family favorite, Scoops & Slices, sharing pizza, ice cream, and sweet treats, re-opens in a new location and better than ever for resort guests to enjoy.“The debut of these culinary offerings is a big step forward for South Seas,” says South Seas General Manager, Shawn Farrell. “These types of dining experiences for our guests and members of Club Captiva are just a few of what is to come and the reason we are excited for the new generation of South Seas.”Redfish GrillOverlooking Redfish Pass near Bayview Pool Complex, Redfish Grill boasts the best sunrise vistas on Captiva Island. Serving all day meals, Redfish Grill is a beautiful, multi-level, light-filled restaurant thanks to windows cascading the entire two-story walls. The striking views of turquoise tides in the elegantly coastal restaurant combined with artful light fixtures hanging dramatically from the ceiling welcome guests for a memorable culinary experience. With breezes from the Gulf of Mexico and Pine Island Sound, the wraparound porch serves comfortable al fresco meals, inviting patrons to linger longer.Serving seashore favorites like grilled mahi tacos, seared grouper sandwiches, steamed mussels and more, the must-try menu items include Steamed Clams and Mussels and Smothered Prime Ribeye. The Roasted Beet Salad provides a healthy and flavorful dish for sunny poolside days, while the savory and sweet Jumbo Lump Crab Cake Sandwich is also an excellent selection. Taking Key Lime Pie to another level because it's made where it all began – the resort location was once a key lime plantation, bringing a rich history and authentic flavor to every bite, Redfish Grill makes handmade raspberry coulis, Chantilly creme and tops with fresh berries, elevating the iconic dessert to a mouth-watering memory. Meanwhile, the Salted Caramel Molten Chocolate Sundae is a crowd favorite.With a menu of upscale beverages, cocktails and mocktails, Redfish Grill offers a variety of champagne, various wine varietals along with a large selection of bottled and draft beer and seltzers. A favorite is the Watermelon Smash made with Astral Blanco Tequila, Watermelon Syrup, Elderflower and Lime Soda, while the highly recommended Wake Up Call is Redfish Grill’s take on an espresso martini.Scoops & SlicesScoops & Slices, a classic South Seas experience welcomed back to the resort with a new space near Bayview Pool Complex, offers indoor and outdoor seating for lunch and dinner. The whimsical, candy-inspired ice cream and pizza shop is a vibrant, magical wonderland that combines the playful elements of a nostalgic candy store with the cozy charm of a pizzeria. The decor is a feast for the senses, featuring a kaleidoscope of bright, pastel hues like bubblegum pink, mint green, and lemon yellow and playful pattern of the floor is covered in brightly colored sugar sprinkles.Offering readily available and specialty pizzas made to order, Scoops & Slices boasts soft-serve and traditional ice cream in 16 flavors. Creative sundaes, blended soft-serve treats, and nostalgic sodas grace the dessert menu at Scoops & Slices while a candy wall features over two dozen varieties of classic candies available for purchase.Italian-inspired dishes include appetizers like Garlic Knots, Meatballs, and Burrata Toast, and salads from classic Caesar to the hearty Italian Chopped. Presenting 18” specialty pizzas, offerings include featured toppings like an herb roasted mushroom Funghi and garlic-truffle sauce pizza. The Mexican Pizza with spiced beef, red onion, mozzarella and provolone cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream drizzle is a favorite, while guests also enjoy more classic options like Margherita Pizza, BBQ Chicken Pizza and the Sicilian Grinder. Slices of cheese, pepperoni and a rotating specialty pizza are available for a quick bite on the go.As part of the dining experiences at South Seas, including food truck dining options of Island Tacos and Shell City Burgers and Provisions, a gourmet grocery with breakfast, lunch options and beverage selections, the resort has just opened its new Clutch Clubhouse. Overlooking the Gulf of Mexico with a perfect sunset watching spot, the Clubhouse offers The Clutch golfers a respite to prepare for golf rounds and relax after play with beautiful landscape and stunning coastal views.The open-air retreat serves up on-the-go beverages, delicious sandwiches and wraps while resort guests enjoy watching friends and family during their rounds and sunset cocktails. Presenting a new location – Overlook Room – for special events, The Clutch Clubhouse offers an exceptional space for corporate gatherings, groups, birthdays, wedding events and meetings.Guests of South Seas enjoy the new dining options and resort experiences available in Club Captiva by simply confirming preferred days and times for all experiences by using the guest’s resort accommodation reservation confirmation number.Only 45 minutes, yet a world away, Captiva Island is connected to Florida’s mainland via Sanibel Causeway and a small bridge over Blind Pass, joining it to Sanibel Island. Tucked away at the northern end of the five-mile long, one-half-mile wide Captiva Island, South Seas is between Pine Island Sound and the Gulf of Mexico, ensconced by two-and-a-half miles of powder-white beaches lapped by turquoise tides. The resort offers a range of accommodations of varying types, each steps from the Gulf of Mexico including beach villas, marina villas, tennis villas and beach homes are now available for reservations.For more information, visit SouthSeas.com or call (800) 237-6000. To follow along on social media, visit Facebook at @SouthSeasResort, or Instagram at @SouthSeasResort.# # #About South SeasPresenting classic island charm, the 330-acre South Seas is nestled among mangroves with more than half of the resort a dedicated wildlife preserve and estuary. World-renowned fishing, boating, and yachting, and discovering storied barrier islands are among the unforgettable experiences of a South Seas guest. The resort has been a cherished destination for more than 75 years. A new chapter begins, one that has been inspired by the many past generations of guests and thoughtfully recast for the future. South Seas has embarked on a phased reopening, an important milestone in efforts towards recovery and rebuilding from the devastation of Hurricane Ian, dedicated to delivering a resilient, world-class resort.

