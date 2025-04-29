The Reeds at Shelter Haven Welcomes Summer on the Shore

Summer at the Shore at The Reeds at Shelter Haven The Reeds at Shelter Haven, Stone Harbor, NJ Water Star Grille at The Reeds at Shelter Haven

Cherished Coastal Resort Introduces Sun-Soaked Specials with New Passport Program

STONE HARBOR, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Reeds at Shelter Haven – the beloved Jersey Shore boutique resort beckoning with seaside serenity – unveils a sun-soaked season of fun with the new Reeds Passport program. With summer rates starting at $350/night*, guests make shoreside memories while enjoying special offers and experiences throughout the Resort. Using The Reeds Passport, guests collect stamps throughout their stay and take home a custom Reeds at Shelter Haven tumbler to cherish the memories long after summer travels end.Incentives exclusively available on The Reeds Passport include*:• 10% off appetizers in all dining outlets during Happy Hour (Monday-Wednesday only)• 10% off bill at Sax or Water Star Grille for reservations seated between 3 and 6 pm• 25% off coffee and pastries at Café Cubos• $25 off any face or body treatment in Salt Spa (excludes retail, hair and nail services)Reeds Passport Stamps are available throughout the Resort. Guests collect stamps for making ‘stops’ along their vacation journey:• Start the day with a brew at Café Cubos• Hop a ride to the beach on a Reeds gem car and let resort Beach Butlers handle the rest• Take The Reeds paddleboards or kayaks out in the Stone Harbor Basin• Enjoy an appetizer at Water Star Grille• Stop in at Buckets Margarita Bar & Cantina• Grab a slice at Stone Harbor Pizza Pub• Stop by Salt Spa to sample The Reeds signature Sea Salt Scrub• Sign the Crew Room Guest Book (and be entered to win a two-night stay)Proudly honored as a Travel + Leisure World’s Best Resort Hotel in the Mid-Atlantic for multiple years and repeatedly recognized by Condé Nast Traveler as a Readers’ Choice selection, The Reeds at Shelter Haven exudes coastal elegance along the Jersey Cape. Nestled in the bustling downtown scene of Stone Harbor, the 58-room luxury boutique resort is situated on the bay and just two blocks from the beach, where Beach Butlers await to cater to guests every whim.Distinctively designed guest rooms offer fresh sea breezes and breathtaking sunsets, while the resort's five dining outlets - including the beloved Water Star Grille overlooking the bay - serve up an elevated dining experience from simple to sophisticated. Salt Spa at The Reeds features exotic Turkish Bath treatments and Brine Light therapy among signature services while exclusive seasonal resort amenities including bay activities, boat docking and charters, plunge pool and daily yoga, immerse guests in indulgent, yet familiar comforts to create shoreside memories for generations to come. For more information about The Reeds at Shelter Haven, visit www.reedsatshelterhaven.com and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.*Starting at rate for Summer Season 2025 (Memorial Day-Labor Day) is based upon availability and dependent upon dates of travel. Passport incentives are outlined on Passport and are one-time use only during stay.

