Ocean House Presents a Two-Night Culinary Collaboration with Michelin-Starred Kong Hans Kælder

WATCH HILL, RI, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ocean House, a Forbes Five-Star Hotel, Spa and Restaurant, Relais and Châteaux, luxury resort overlooking the Atlantic Ocean in Watch Hill, R.I., is thrilled to announce a rare and exquisite culinary experience: a two-night chef-in-residence dinner series in collaboration with Copenhagen’s renowned Michelin-starred restaurant, Kong Hans Kælder, on Friday, June 6, and Saturday, June 7 at the award-winning COAST Restaurant.This exclusive event will feature Chef Mark Lundgaard, head chef and director of Kong Hans Kælder, Denmark’s first Michelin-starred restaurant, and Sous Chef Sujin Kim, as they bring their signature blend of classic French technique and refined, innovative techniques rooted in Scandinavian tradition to the shores of Rhode Island. To create an unforgettable dining experience alongside Ocean House’s own Executive Chef Terence Feury and Chef de Cuisine Adam Boyd, this exceptional evening will showcase a harmonious blend of Nordic precision and contemporary American flair, with each chef contributing their unique style and expertise.Guests will begin the evening at 5 pm with a reception hosted by the Ocean House beverage team, complete with handcrafted canapés and curated beverages. At 5:45 pm, diners will be escorted to the COAST dining room for a luxurious multi-course tasting menu, optionally paired with fine wines. Price is $175++ per person and resort elegant attire is recommended.Highlights of the Menu Include:• Bluefin Tuna Toro with bone marrow and spring onion custard• Stuffed Quail with morels and sauce vin jaune• Red Prawns with peas, rhubarb, and ramps• A delicate Coconut Sorbet & Caviar intermezzo• A surprise citrus dessert, “Citrus en surprise”Wine pairings feature rare vintages including Champagne Mandois Blanc de Noirs 2015 and Domaine Roulot Le Citron and are available at $125 per person.Chef Mark Lundgaard, who led Kong Hans Kælder to its second Michelin star in 2021, is celebrated for dishes that honor culinary heritage while embracing modern elegance. With a background that includes time at Alinea in Chicago and L’Auberge De L’Ill in Alsace, Lundgaard’s cuisine reflects both international mastery and local terroir.This special culinary weekend is open to the public, with limited seating available. Guests are encouraged to reserve early for what promises to be an unforgettable evening of taste and artistry. Reservations are available via OpenTable or by calling Ocean House directly 888.853.2919.For more information, visit oceanhouseri.com. Follow Ocean House happenings at @OceanHouseRI on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.# # #About Ocean HouseLocated on the scenic Atlantic coast in Watch Hill, Rhode Island, Ocean House was originally built in 1868 as a summer home attracting distinguished guests in the early 1900s. The grand Victorian hotel was a beach resort where generations of families and guests from America came ‘to summer.’ It closed in 2003 when it was deemed beyond repair, and in 2004 the concept of a new structure replicating the original exterior design was conceived. In 2010, it reopened after a $140M historic rebuild, and it features 49 guestrooms, 20 suites, and private cottage residences available for rent. Today, Ocean House is one of only 14 Forbes Five-Star hotels in the world, and a member of Relais & Chateaux.

