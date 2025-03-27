Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa Announces 2025 Food & Wine Classic

Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa

Tasting Event Returns to Resort for 3rd Year

This type of gathering is a testament to our commitment to offering exceptional experiences that resonate with our guests' sophisticated palates.” — Managing Director, Carlton Grant

PALM COAST, FL, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa , an oceanfront, grand resort designed with a nostalgic, Old Florida ambiance, just south of St. Augustine, announces its third annual Food & Wine Classic Friday-Sunday, Sept. 12-14. Presenting a weekend of festivities with more than 100 wines from eight countries, flavorful restaurant and chef tastings alongside live music, the Food & Wine Classic at Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa promises to be an unforgettable experience for foodies and wine connoisseurs alike. Nestled on a stretch of unspoiled cinnamon sand beach along the Atlantic Coast in Palm Coast, Fla., the expansive resort offers an ideal locale for guests to sip and savor the last of summer in a weekend filled with exquisite dining, fine wines and breathtaking ocean views.The Food & Wine Classic will feature an impressive lineup of tastings on Saturday, Sept. 13 from the resort’s culinary team and restaurants at food stations with different wine tents. The featured chefs, wine experts, and culinary personalities will come together to showcase their talents and passion for gastronomy allowing guests the opportunity to indulge in a variety of gourmet tastings and wine pairings, all set against the stunning backdrop of the Atlantic Ocean.On Friday, Sept. 12, the resort is hosting a Food & Wine Golf Event starting at 10 am offering prizes for longest drive off the cork, hit it and get it, closest to the pin, chip into a wine glass and more. The event is very festive with live music and food & beverage is offered on four holes of the Ocean Course. Guests interested in signing up for the golf event, call the Pro Shop at 386-447-4611. Pricing is $150 for resort guests and $25 members while guests of members enjoy $75 per person.Wine and culinary education sessions are planned for the weekend with more details coming soon. Tickets for the Hammock Beach Food & Wine Classic are available at by visiting here using promotion code HBFW25. Guest room packages are available September 10-17 and include the Food & Wine Classic events taking place throughout the weekend.“We are very excited for the return of the Food & Wine Classic. Our last year was a success among our members, so we are thrilled to open the event to resort guests this year,” says Managing Director, Carlton Grant. "This type of gathering is a testament to our commitment to offering exceptional experiences that resonate with our guests' sophisticated palates. We invite food and wine enthusiasts to join us for what promises to be a memorable weekend of culinary excellence and relaxation.”To learn more about the Food & Wine Classic at Hammock Beach, please visit hammockbeachfoodandwineclassic.com. To reserve accommodations at Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa, visit hammockbeach.com or call (877) 586-0180. To follow along on social media, visit Facebook at @HammockBeachResort, Instagram at @HammockBeach or YouTube at @HammockBeach with #lifeathammockbeach.# # #About Hammock Beach Golf Resort & SpaLocated at 200 Ocean Crest Drive in Palm Coast, Fla., Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa features 275 guestrooms and suites in three towers, along with spacious condominiums and well-appointed public areas. Committed to delivering a first-class experience with legendary golf, Hammock Beach has two signature courses - Jack Nicklaus-designed Ocean Course and Tom Watson-designed Conservatory Course. Guests enjoy eight lit Har-tru tennis courts overlooking the intercoastal waterway, a yacht harbor, a full-service Spa and Salon, fitness center and Kids Krew kids’ club. Among the many activities, resort guests appreciate complimentary amenities, including a 9-hole putting course, one-hour bicycle rentals, use of the sauna, steam & inhalation rooms and nine swimming pools and a multi-level fantasy pool complex with a three-story water slide as well as a lazy river. Presenting 50,000 sq. ft. of indoor and outdoor meeting and event space, Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa is dedicated to delivering a world-class resort.About Dining at Hammock Beach Golf Resort & SpaHammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa boasts eight dining options, ranging from flip flop casual to upscale experiences, led by Executive Chef Patrick O’Conner. Boasting a rich culinary background with experience overseeing 17 restaurants and lounges and full banquet operations at prestigious resorts, O’Conner brings great experience and energy to the resort, wowing guests with dining concepts, design and menus.· Atlantic Grille is an award-winning, seafood forward, oceanfront restaurant offering spectacular sweeping ocean views with a fresh South-Florida design feel open breakfast, lunch and dinner.· Delfinos Italian Chophouse presents savory cuisine featuring regional Italian favorites, certified Black Angus meat selections and an extensive wine list.· Loggerheads Sports Pub is an ideal place to gather with friends for cocktails, pub fare, billiards and watching games on one of many big-screen TVs.· Serving the finest sushi grade fish, Stix Authentic Sushi presents freshly prepared varieties of sushi, sashimi and a selection of signature rolls.· The poolside Ocean Bar Café offers a classic menu featuring salads, poolside cuisine and refreshing cocktails.· Lobby Bar is a relaxing space for signature cocktails, craft beers and premium wines.· Hammock House is a casual clubhouse restaurant with a wide veranda featuring spectacular ocean views overlooking the 9th green.· Hammock Beach Pizza & Gelato is a modern pizzeria and gelateria serving flavorful roman style pizzas by the slice or by the whole pie, as well as a variety of house made gelato flavors.· Beach Brew is a contemporary coffee outlet where craft coffee is the star of the show.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.