MPD Makes Arrest in Armed Carjacking Offense

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect in an armed carjacking in Southeast.

On Friday, March 22, 2024, at approximately 3:18 p.m., the victim and suspect were seated in the victim’s vehicle in the 3900 block of 1st Street, Southeast. While in the vehicle, the suspect had brandished a handgun, pointed it at the victim, and demanded that the victim exit his vehicle. The victim complied. The suspects fled in the victim’s vehicle.

On January 30, 2025, pursuant to a DC Superior Court warrant, 22-year-old Miquel Beasley of Bryans Road, MD, was arrested and charged with Armed Carjacking (Gun) and Failure to Appear.

CCN: 24043429

###