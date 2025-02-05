MPD Makes Arrest in Armed Carjacking Offense
The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect in an armed carjacking in Southeast.
On Friday, March 22, 2024, at approximately 3:18 p.m., the victim and suspect were seated in the victim’s vehicle in the 3900 block of 1st Street, Southeast. While in the vehicle, the suspect had brandished a handgun, pointed it at the victim, and demanded that the victim exit his vehicle. The victim complied. The suspects fled in the victim’s vehicle.
On January 30, 2025, pursuant to a DC Superior Court warrant, 22-year-old Miquel Beasley of Bryans Road, MD, was arrested and charged with Armed Carjacking (Gun) and Failure to Appear.
CCN: 24043429
###
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.