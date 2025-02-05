Castles Technology, leader in Android payment solutions, showcases premium 3rd generation range at EuroCIS

An innovative new product line offers best technology on the market backed with Android 13, with increased power to improve performance

PARIS, FRANCE, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- For this year’s EuroCIS Castles Technology , the longest running Android payment solutions provider and leader in this technology, is presenting its new range of payment terminals incorporating its latest expertise using the Android 13 OS. Featuring new functionalities and an eco-conscious approach, these new devices are tailored to meet the evolving needs of both merchants and usersAt EuroCIS, from 18 to 20 February, in Dusseldorf the Castles Technology team will be present on Stand E39, Hall 9. It is an opportunity for professionals in the retail and omnichannel commerce sectors to discover Castles Technology’s latest innovations, with a range of flexible, affordable, and open payment solutions including multilane and countertop to mobile, portable, and unattended solutions.New features unique on the payment marketWhile most of the current offerings on the market use Android 10 and 11 features, Castles Technology is stepping up a gear with its new premium range by integrating Android 13 features. A more powerful processor enables a greater number of applications to be managed on a palm-sized payment terminal with a large screen and Tilt functions. As a result, merchants will be able to integrate as many applications on their terminals as they wish, and boost their business.The new range significantly enhances the customer experience, not only in terms of security, but also for maximum protection against fraudulent transactions. Castles Technology's solutions go beyond established security standards, thanks to quantum protocols that guarantee the use of a terminal carrying the company's values: security and solidity.The new Castles Technology premium rangeThe S1F4 PRO is a latest-generation, Android 13, PCI 6-certified Android terminal with a 6.7-inch screen, offering a significant improvement over previous 5.5-inch models. This product is designed to optimize the customer experience in several ways:Better visibility: Thanks to its larger screen, the S1F4 PRO makes menus and functions easier to read, making interaction more intuitive and enjoyable.Increased power: Equipped with an ultra-powerful processor, this terminal guarantees exceptional performance, enabling fluid navigation and fast response times.Ease of use: The S1F4 PRO's screen automatically orients itself towards the user, adapting to reading needs and minimizing the number of manipulations required. This feature ensures maximum user experience with minimum effort.The S1U2-Mini is the latest-generation Android payment terminal, specially designed for the vending and electric vehicle charging station markets. With its 4-inch screen, this terminal combines compactness and security to meet the most demanding requirements.The S1U2-Mini brings a real change to automatic payment:Innovation and performance: First device of its generation to combine Android 13 and PCI 6 certification.Engineered with a sustainable, eco-conscious design : it fully complies with all vending industry standards. Its versatility makes it the ultimate all-in-one solution for unattended payments—streamlining operations with a single device for both deployment and spare parts management.Enhanced security: With PCI 6 certification, transactions are secure and comply with the most stringent standards.Design and security: Designed to be compact, robust and user friendly, the S1U2-Mini integrates perfectly into vending machines and electric vehicle charging stations. Ideal for environments where security and reliability are essential.The V1M, the new Linux mobile payment terminal. With a completely new design, the V1M combines elegance and performance to offer a modern, affordable payment solution.Plus points:Innovative design: An elegant, ergonomic new design that blends perfectly into any commercial environment. Designed for intuitive use and easy handling.Cutting-edge technology: incorporates all the latest innovations, offering a smooth, secure payment experience and unrivalled stability.Value for money: offers all the advanced features of mobile payment on Linux at an affordable price, without compromising quality.The S1Mini2 is an ultra-small, lightweight mini mobile payment terminal, replacing the Linux MiniPOS range. Featuring a 4-inch screen, it enables queue-busting. Easy to use, it will enable merchants to facilitate the payment process and equip themselves with a PIN PAD if required to enhance the customer experience.A helping hand for retailers:Thanks to improvements in Castles Technology's new range of solutions, merchants will be able to manage their payment terminals more easily. They will also be able to carry out remote maintenance operations, without merchants having to wait hours for their payment terminal to be repaired.If the terminal is stolen, it is equipped with a geolocator to disable its functions and prevent its use by third parties.About Castles TechnologyWith 30 years' experience in the global payments market, Castles Technology has established itself as one of the world's top five manufacturers of Android acceptance payment terminals, offering secure, reliable and transparent solutions.The payment applications developed by the company are aimed at merchants in the finance, retail, hospitality and transport sectors, among others. Castles Technology works in partnership with over 1,000 banks, merchants, FinTechs, acquirers, ISVs and PSPs, deploying millions of payment terminals worldwide for retailers of all sizes such as Total Energies, Adyen and Nexi.Focused on the creation of secure payment solutions, the company's customers include world-renowned retailers and financial institutions such as TotalEnergies, Banco Sabadell, Coca-Cola, Uniqlo, Adyen, Redsys and Worldline.The US headquarters are based in Atlanta, a fast-growing metropolis for payments and financial technology. Global headquarters are in Taipei City. Castles also has regional offices in France, Spain, Italy, Singapore and Japan.For more information : Castles TechnologyPress contact : castlestech@storiesout.com

