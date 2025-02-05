Cannabiz Media Expands Platform to Include THC Beverage Licenses as States Roll Out New Regulations

Cannabiz Media’s platform expands to track THC beverage licenses, helping businesses stay ahead of the evolving market as states roll out new regulations.

Each state is creating its own regulatory path. The rise of THC beverages is no different, with states adopting a range of approaches—from bans to expansive, multi-channel programs.” — Ed Keating, Chief Data Officer, Cannabiz Media

GUILFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cannabiz Media , the leading cannabis business intelligence provider and the company behind the award-winning Cannabis Market Intelligence Platform , is expanding its dataset to track THC beverage licenses now that state regulators are beginning to issue licenses for the sale of THC-infused drinks."As we saw with cannabis programs, each state is creating its own regulatory path," said Ed Keating, Chief Data Officer of Cannabiz Media. "The rise of THC beverages is no different, with states adopting a range of approaches—from bans to expansive, multi-channel programs. We are committed to providing the most up-to-date data to help our users navigate this evolving landscape."How Cannabiz Media Users Leverage This DataFor over a decade, Cannabiz Media users have trusted the Cannabis Market Intelligence Platform to provide insight on emerging sectors such as hemp businesses, unlicensed operators, smoke and vape shops, and now THC beverages. By tracking these latest regulatory developments, Cannabiz Media users can leverage this data to make informed business decisions about this emerging market, get a jump on new product or service offerings that support this segment, beat their competition in outreach to these new license holders, account for projected growth areas while forecasting, and more.A Snapshot of THC Beverage Regulations Across Key StatesAs of 2024, state-level regulation of THC beverages quickly became a focal point in the cannabis sector. While some states have already issued licenses for THC beverage sales, others are still working to establish rules or amend existing policies. Here is a sampling of key developments in notable states that is fueling the need for this new data available through the Cannabis Market Intelligence Platform:- Missouri: After initially attempting to ban THC beverages, Missouri lawmakers are now considering legislation that would allow hemp-derived THC beverages to be sold in liquor stores while moving other cannabis products like edibles and vapes to dispensaries. Local pushback from the hemp industry has so far kept these bans at bay.- Connecticut: Connecticut's approach to THC beverages has been more measured, currently allowing about 423 retail liquor stores to sell low-THC beverages. The state’s unique framework enables in-state manufacturers to distribute without additional licensing, but out-of-state producers must rely on existing alcohol infrastructure.- Georgia: Georgia has issued over 3,600 retail licenses for hemp products, with THC beverages now part of the state’s regulated market. The comprehensive regulatory framework positions Georgia as a key player in the emerging beverage market.- Minnesota: Minnesota's pioneering approach allows hemp-derived THC beverages to be sold alongside alcohol in a wide variety of retail settings. More than 4,499 businesses have registered to sell these products, making Minnesota’s program one of the most expansive in the country and a model for other states.Staying Ahead of the THC Beverage MarketCannabiz Media remains committed to tracking the rollout of THC beverage licenses as the industry attempts to navigate this emerging market. The platform will continue to update and provide insights for cannabis operators, ancillary businesses, financial institutions, and regulators alike as more states begin to adopt licensing for this new product category.For more information about THC beverage licenses or to subscribe to Cannabiz Media’s Cannabis Market Intelligence Platform, email sales@cannabiz.media.About Cannabiz MediaCannabiz Media manages the award-winning Cannabis Market Intelligence Platform which connects your enterprise to accurate & insightful data that empowers business-changing decisions. By facilitating growth opportunities, revealing financial insights, and safeguarding compliance, the platform provides an all-in-one solution that leverages rapidly-updated data, cutting-edge technology, and a support system of experienced strategists that drive your pursuits forward in the cannabis industry. Cannabiz Media was established in 2014.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.