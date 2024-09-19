Cannabiz Media Syncs To 50+ Common Platforms To Effortlessly Transfer Cannabis Marketplace Data

Sync Cannabis Market Intelligence With The Click Of A Button Cannabiz Media celebrates its 10th anniversary as the leading cannabis market intelligence provider

Integration with 50+ platforms such as HubSpot, Salesforce, Pipedrive, Mailchimp, Zoho CRM & Constant Contact enable migration of cannabis market intelligence.

With the new Salesforce integration offered by Sync, we’re excited to enhance our customer data enrichment process and improve sales efficiency.” — Annie Fleshman, VP of Marketing at Flowhub

GUILFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cannabiz Media, the leading cannabis business intelligence provider and the company behind the award-winning Cannabis Market Intelligence Platform , has introduced a Sync feature that allows users to migrate cannabis operator data directly from the platform into one of 50+ common platforms with the click of a button. Some of the most popular platforms supported by Sync include HubSpot, Salesforce, Pipedrive, Mailchimp, Zoho CRM, Microsoft Dynamics 365, Constant Contact, Zapier, Klaviyo, and Airtable. This move reinforces Cannabiz Media’s open platform stronghold.This groundbreaking Sync feature opens a data highway for its users so they can seamlessly integrate real-time updates data on licenses, companies, and contacts from the Cannabis Market Intelligence Platform into their existing SaaS systems and workflows. And each individual record for a license, company, or contact is not just migrated independently. The relationships between the three remain intact and interconnected for comprehensive intelligence migration.Sync allows Cannabiz Media subscribers to swiftly share this leading industry intelligence with their broader team. It quickly gets actionable information into the hands of sales teams and business analysts without having to train additional staff on a new platform. A single administrator can monitor daily email alerts for updates to the records they care most about and resync the new information to their entire team in moments. In short, the efficiency and speed Sync offers allows teams to focus their time on doing rather than researching.“Cannabiz Media has always been Flowhub’s go-to partner for cannabis industry data intelligence,” said Annie Fleshman, VP of Marketing at Flowhub. “With the new Salesforce integration offered by Sync, we’re excited to enhance our customer data enrichment process and improve sales efficiency.”The connection from the Cannabis Market Intelligence Platform to the external platform of choice only needs to be set up once and gives the user the power to map data fields in the way that works best for them, including creating custom fields. Syncs can be conducted for individual records or in bulk. As records are updated, new syncs will update existing records to avoid duplicates and keep the external platform clean.Sync is just the newest way that Cannabiz Media champions an open platform concept, joining the previously existing data migration features of Dynamic Exports, Verification API , Firehose API, and Data Firehose. Each of these methods allow users to export, pull, or push the data to the systems that they rely on most. These data migration features synchronize with platform updates to avoid duplicate entries and the need for manual cleanup, making the Cannabis Market Intelligence Platform a unique and truly open platform.Sync is available with most Cannabiz Media subscriptions at no extra charge. If you are interested in subscribing, email sales@cannabiz.media.About Cannabiz MediaCannabiz Media manages the award-winning Cannabis Market Intelligence Platform. It is an open platform that facilitates growth opportunities, reveals financial insights, and safeguards compliance. It provides an all-in-one solution that leverages rapidly-updated data, cutting-edge technology, and a support system of experienced strategists that drive your pursuits forward in the cannabis industry. Cannabiz Media was established in 2014 and is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.