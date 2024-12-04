Cannabiz Media & Cannabiz Credit Association Amplify Transparency In The Cannabis Industry By Integrating Data

Sample of CCA's integrated data in the Cannabis Market Intelligence Platform

Cannabiz Media exclusively partners with Cannabiz Credit Association to enhance risk management with comprehensive cannabis business intelligence.

GUILFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cannabiz Media , the leading cannabis business intelligence provider and the company behind the award-winning Cannabis Market Intelligence Platform , entered an exclusive partnership with the Cannabiz Credit Association , the #1 source for cannabis credit scores and reports, to develop an unprecedented integration between their respective data sets.Both organizations offer key insights on cannabis operators that help operators, ancillary companies, and financial institutions. The partnership will allow customers of both companies to manage risk and make informed strategic decisions before entering into business relationships. Cannabiz Media focuses on insights such as licensing, operator contact information, industry metrics, and verification while Cannabiz Credit Association offers financial data on cannabis debtors, including real accounts receivables figures, collections claims, and credit reporting summaries. By integrating these key data points, executives, sales teams, financial analysts, and compliance officers have comprehensive and normalized information at their fingertips without needing to map across separate sources.“We already subscribed separately to both Cannabiz Media and Cannabiz Credit Association,” said Dan Humiston, General Manager of Vangst. “Having all the information from both of these powerhouses together in one place improves my team’s efficiency by eliminating extra steps.”Users gain access after subscribing to both Cannabiz Media and Cannabiz Credit Association. Doing so will enable a “CCA Credit Report” tab on available license records. It increases transparency on the Cannabis Market Intelligence Platform so that credit summaries can be considered alongside pertinent business intelligence such as company size, associated licenses, parent company, violations & recalls, and more. If a user wants more information about the debt or accounts receivables reported in the summary, they can click-through to the Cannabiz Credit Association platform for deeper insights.Get started by emailing sales@cannabiz.media to learn more about the integration and subscriptions.About Cannabiz MediaCannabiz Media manages the award-winning Cannabis Market Intelligence Platform. It is an open platform that facilitates growth opportunities, reveals financial insights, and safeguards compliance. It provides an all-in-one solution that leverages rapidly-updated data, cutting-edge technology, and a support system of experienced strategists that drive your pursuits forward in the cannabis industry. Cannabiz Media was established in 2014 and is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year.About Cannabiz Credit AssociationThe Cannabiz Credit Association (CCA) is the #1 source for cannabis credit scores & reports to improve your credit decisions. It is a way for operators, lenders, and ancillary companies to assess credit risk by viewing real financial data submitted by cannabis companies in legal and medicinal markets across the United States. Trusted by cannabis related businesses nationwide, the CCA provides desperately needed transparency and trust to companies operating in the cannabis industry.

