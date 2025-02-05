MGallery The Retreat Palm Dubai Welcomes MyCells Longevity Clinic by SuperiorMed, Elevating Holistic Wellness Offerings

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MGallery The Retreat Palm Dubai is proud to announce the opening of MyCells Longevity Clinic by SuperiorMed, a globally renowned leader in personalised longevity medicine. MyCells Longevity Clinic will replace ASA Ayurveda Clinic, bringing an enhanced wellness experience to the heart of Palm Jumeirah.With a strong legacy in holistic health and longevity retreats, MyCells Longevity Clinic is celebrated for its science-backed, tailor-made health programs. With a strong legacy of holistic health practices and longevity retreats, MyCells Longevity clinic by SuperiorMed is celebrated in China for its comprehensive approach to well-being - now making its first expansion into the Middle East.This exclusive Dubai location offers guests a seamless fusion of traditional Chinese wellness therapies and cutting-edge longevity programs, expertly tailored to rejuvenate body, mind and spirit.Samir Arora, General Manager of MGallery The Retreat Palm Dubai, commented: “We are thrilled to introduce MyCells Longevity Clinic to MGallery The Retreat Palm Dubai. This addition reinforces our commitment to providing guests with transformative wellness experiences that draw from rich cultural traditions. MyCells’ expertise in longevity and holistic health will elevate our wellness offerings, positioning us as a premier destination for luxury and rejuvenation in Dubai.”Sida Pan, CEO of SuperiorMed Healthcare Management, added: “Our mission at MyCells Longevity Clinic is to revolutionise the way people approach aging and well-being. We believe longevity is not just about extending life but enhancing its quality. Through this partnership with MGallery the Retreat Palm Dubai, we bring our expertise in precision longevity medicine to a world-class wellness destination, offering guests a unique opportunity to invest in their long-term health.”As part of its launch, MyCells Longevity Clinic introduces the Forever Young Longevity Retreat, a 4-day, 3-night immersive wellness experience designed to rejuvenate body, mind and spirit, is now available starting from AED14,900 per person.The Forever Young Longevity Retreat includes:● 3-night stay in a Deluxe Room with breathtaking sea views● Personalised Pre-Arrival Consultation with a wellness coach● Daily Healthy Breakfasts at Vibe All-Day Dining Restaurant● Comprehensive Health Assessment with a licensed longevity doctor● Vital Health Screening and Advanced Oligoscan Analysis● Tailor-Made Longevity Program with a customised 3-day treatment plan● Unlimited Access to the gym, sauna, steam room, Jacuzzi, private beach and poolFor reservations and more information, please WhatsApp +971 50 836 8502, call +971 4 524 7715, or email info@superiormed.ae. Stay updated on Instagram: @theretreatpalmdubai.(ends)PR Contact:Gemma L’AppannaFounder and CEO, L’Atelier ConsultingEmail: gemma@latelierco.comPhone: +971555163914ABOUT MGALLERY THE RETREAT PALM DUBAI HOTEL COLLECTIONThe Retreat Palm Dubai is Dubai’s first 5-star family-friendly wellness resort. Nestled on the iconic Palm Jumeirah, the resort offers a tranquil haven where guests can rejuvenate and relax amidst stunning beachfront views. With a focus on holistic wellness, The Retreat Palm Dubai provides a range of wellness activities, world-class dining options and luxurious accommodations. For more information visit theretreatpalmdubai.com or follow on instagram @theretreatpalmdubai.About MyCells Longevity Clinic by SuperiorMedMyCells Longevity Clinic by SuperiorMed is a global pioneer in personalised longevity and regenerative medicine, with over a decade of experience in cutting-edge wellness solutions. The clinic specialises in science-backed, tailor-made health programs, leveraging the latest advancements in cellular regeneration, metabolic optimization, hormone balancing and preventive health. Led by a team of renowned longevity doctors, wellness experts and medical specialists, MyCells combines traditional holistic healing with advanced medical technologies to help individuals enhance their well-being, boost vitality, and extend their health span.ABOUT MGALLERY HOTEL COLLECTIONThe MGallery Collection brand thoughtfully selects and curates unique properties around the world, forming a storied collection of boutique hotels with true soul where captivating stories are lived and shared. These more than 120 boutique hotels all around the world enjoy a unique history, inspired by the remarkable past of the building or destination that welcomes it, allowing guests to live memorable moments.MGallery Collection establishments are hotels in which guests live the most beautiful experiences, marked by exceptional interiors, an art of mixology that awakens all the senses, and a well-being focused on balance in everyday life. MGallery Collection customers leave with an unconditional desire to discover the other jewels of the brand to live a new unique experience.The most renowned hotels in this collection include the Hotel Molitor in Paris, the Municipal Liverpool in the UK, the Santa Teresa Hotel in Rio de Janeiro, the Manly Pacific in Sydney in Australia, the Athens Capital in Greece or the Saigon Arts Hotel in Vietnam. MGallery Collection is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group counting over 5,700 properties throughout more than 110 countries, and a participating brand in ALL -Accor Live Limitless – a lifestyle loyalty program providing access to a wide variety of rewards, services and experiences.mgallery.com | all.com | group.accor.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.