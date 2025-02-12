The Evolution of Shane AI: Enhancing Oracle Performance with Smarter AI Assistance

PLANO, TX, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shane AI , the Oracle performance assistant powered by AI, has undergone a major upgrade—and it’s a game-changer. Craig Shallahamer, Viscosity’s Applied AI Scientist and Oracle ACE Director, has been pushing the limits of Oracle performance with Shane. With the latest language model from Cohere, Oracle’s premier AI partner, Shane is now smarter, faster, and even more accurate. OraPub members, in particular, have exclusive access to Shane, allowing them to leverage this next-gen AI assistant for troubleshooting and performance optimization.Let’s break down the exciting updates and what they mean for Oracle users like you.The resultShane AI has always been a reliable tool for Oracle DBAs, but Craig recently took things to the next level by upgrading Shane’s AI model. This wasn’t just a quick tweak—it was a full-on revolution in Shane’s capabilities. By switching to Cohere’s latest language model, Craig supercharged Shane’s performance, making him more accurate and responsive than ever before.Now, through OraPub, Shane handles complex Oracle performance questions much more efficiently, offering smarter, more targeted insights. For example, when Craig presented a scenario involving a CPU bottleneck, Shane gave a clear answer, not only identifying the SQL responsible for the issue but also keeping the conversation focused on the root cause: CPU usage, rather than diverting to other factors like disk reads.Real-Time Demonstration: Shane's Smarts in ActionDuring the interview, Craig showcased Shane’s enhanced capabilities by asking questions that a typical DBA might face. One example involved troubleshooting sorting issues. Shane immediately pointed out the correct Oracle wait events to focus on, showing how well the system understands DBA needs. Another demonstration highlighted a scenario with a performance problem, where Shane analyzed an AWR report showing significant CPU usage and offered a well-structured path to resolution.For OraPub members, having access to this hands-on, real-time demonstration through Shane offers a distinct advantage—quick, accurate insights that can dramatically speed up troubleshooting.Shane as Craig's Digital Twin?Rich Niemiec once described Shane as Craig's "clone," and there's some truth to that. Shane is trained on Craig's extensive body of work, including books, webinars, and classes, making it a digital mirror of his teaching style. Through OraPub, this Oracle performance-focused AI assistant mirrors Craig's voice and expertise, providing users with responses that feel personal and insightful, as if they were receiving advice directly from Craig himself. While Shane might occasionally make mistakes, it’s clear that it’s learning from Craig’s expertise—and users are along for the ride.The Fun Side of Shane: AI with PersonalityBeyond technical prowess, Craig shared how much fun it is to play with Shane's personality. From adopting a surfer persona to speaking like a pirate or John Wayne, Shane can mimic different speaking styles, making interactions lighthearted and engaging. In fact, Craig even joked about creating a "bro mode" to toggle the intensity of Shane's surfer dialogue, which could be an added bonus for OraPub users who want a more personalized experience.Looking Ahead: Shane’s Future EvolutionWith its continuous learning and the integration of new language models, Shane AI is poised to become an even more powerful assistant for Oracle DBAs. The system is not just about solving problems—it’s about enhancing the DBA's workflow and making Oracle performance troubleshooting easier and more intuitive. Through OraPub ( https://www.orapub.com/ ), Shane is continuously evolving, bringing smarter insights and faster solutions right to your fingertips.In summary, Shane AI is a leap forward in AI-driven Oracle performance analysis, offering faster, more accurate insights with a personal touch. If you're an Oracle DBA, there's no better time to give Shane a try on OraPub and see how it can help streamline your troubleshooting processes.And remember, as Shane always says, “Stay stoked, dude!” 🤙

Shane AI Demo

