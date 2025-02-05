Permutable AI Launches GenAI Digital Trading Analyst for Commodities Markets

Permutable AI Launches GenAI Analyst View on Trading Co-Pilot

Permutable AI unveils its GenAI-powered Analyst View, enhancing Trading Co-Pilot with geolocation filters & AI-driven insights for commodities traders.

LONDON, MIDDLESEX, UNITED KINGDOM, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Permutable AI, a leading provider of GenAI AI-driven market intelligence solutions for commodities traders, today announced significant upgrades to its Trading Co-Pilot platform, including an enhanced Analyst View powered by sophisticated GenAI agents The Analyst View release introduces advanced geolocation filtering, allowing commodities traders to focus on specific countries and regions of interest, with plans to expand to city-level precision based on user feedback. A new map toggle feature enables users to visualise commodity-related events geographically, providing immediate spatial context for market-moving developments.Wilson Chan, CEO of Permutable AI, commented: “We live in a world where AI is about to fulfill its promise in financial markets. After extensive testing of our large language models in a lab setting, we've developed a robust system that delivers consistently accurate analyst reporting. The roll-out of our enhanced Analyst View feature backed by our proprietary global event knowledge map, ensures that its output is always accurate and representative of the assets it reports on.”Talya Stone, CMO, added: "We’re extremely excited to roll out the feature - in the first instance - to our existing trading clients. Our enhanced Analyst View is doing what previously required teams of analysts - processing over 10,000 articles daily and distilling them into actionable insights, fundamentally changing how traders interact with market data. We're particularly excited to bring these capabilities to traders across other planned assets as we roll them out in the coming months."Key features of the upgrade include:- Customisable geolocation filters with saved preferences- Interactive map-based event visualisation- Expanded macro sources for comprehensive market coverage- Advanced price movement analysis with causal relationship identificationThe upgraded Trading Co-Pilot featuring the new Analyst View feature is available immediately to all enterprise clients in the commodities sector. For enquiries or further information visit Permutable AI's website About Permutable AIPermutable AI develops cutting-edge market intelligence solutions that combine artificial intelligence with comprehensive market analysis. The company's flagship product - Trading Co-Pilot - processes over 10,000 articles daily to provide real-time trading signals and market insights for commodities traders.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.