Business Reporter: Why the accessibility of digital products is no longer a nice-to-have

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an article published on Business Reporter, Karen Hawkins, Principal of Accessible Design, Level Access, explains why it’s key for product designers to treat accessibility as a top priority in a commercial ecosystem where online and offline experiences are closely intertwined.Despite accessibility increasingly becoming a legal and business requirement, 96 percent of the top 1 million websites contain easily detectable accessibility issues, according to WebAIM Research. Organizations must take action to address accessibility barriers for several reasons, including the strong business case for engaging audiences with disabilities. Professionals connect digital accessibility to improvements in key business objectives, including customer acquisition, customer retention, and revenue.Ensuring full accessibility of webpages and digital products is also key to meeting procurement requirements. Level Access’s Sixth Annual State of Accessibility Report found that 74 percent of organizations that respondents work for require proof of accessibility most or all the time when purchasing digital products, which is a 58 per cent increase on the previous year.Additionally, accessibility regulations around the globe are becoming more stringent. For example, the European Accessibility Act, which comes into force in June 2025, mandates that many digital products and services—including e-commerce and online banking—meet accepted accessibility standards. Penalties for violations can be substantial, including steep fines and sanctions or even the removal of a product from the market.By embracing accessibility as an integral part of effective product design, businesses can mitigate legal and procurement risks and provide all customers with the opportunity to build an enduring brand relationship.To learn more about benefits of putting accessibility at the heart of web and digital product design, read the article About Business ReporterBusiness Reporter is an award-winning company producing supplements published in The Guardian and City AM, as well as content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg.com, Independent.com, Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.About Level AccessThe Level Access digital accessibility solution combines the most robust platform and deepest bench of accessibility expertise to help organizations create accessible and legally compliant websites, mobile apps, software, and other technology. Level Access has supported the accessibility initiatives of thousands of organizations, from Fortune 500 enterprises to public sector and government agencies, educational institutions, and private sector businesses of all sizes.

