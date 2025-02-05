Etech Recognized as Core Performing Provider on the CMP Research Prism for Customer Analytics

Etech Global Services CMP Research Prism for Customer Analytics CMP Research Prism Badge

NACOGDOCHES, TX, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Etech Global Services is proud to be recognized on CMP Research Prism, an industry-leading technology assessment framework developed by CMP Research, a division of Customer Management Practice (CMP) for customer analytics. This respected framework highlights Etech Global Services as a Core Performing provider for customer contact and customer experience (CX) professionals aiming to optimize their technology investments with confidence through customer analytics.The CMP Research Prism for Customer Analytics evaluated fifteen solution providers, including Etech Global Services, and segmented them into five categories: pioneering, leading, core performing, up & coming, and emerging using analyst analysis, user feedback, and marketplace data across ten investment criteria."Being recognized by CMP Research is a significant milestone in QEval's journey," said Matt Rocco, President and CEO of Etech Global Services. "For 15 years we have been at the forefront of contact center automation. Our expansion into customer analytics just four years ago was a strategic leap forward, and this recognition validates our vision and execution.”The Impact of QEval: Innovation That Delivers ValueQEval emerged from a deep understanding of what contact centers actually need," Matt Rocco continued. "By combining operational expertise with advanced analytics, we're providing organizations with unprecedented visibility into customer interactions and actionable intelligence that drives measurable improvements in performance”:• Advanced Analytics Engine: Delivers comprehensive speech analytics, emotion detection, and conversation pattern analysis across all channels, providing unprecedented visibility into customer interactions.• Real-Time Customer Intelligence: Analyzes 100% of interactions through natural language processing to identify customer needs, preferences, and pain points while measuring critical factors like speech clarity and compliance adherence.• Customer Journey Mapping & Sentiment Insights: Tracks and visualizes the entire customer journey across multiple touchpoints, identifying friction points, sentiment trends, and key moments of influence.• Unified Data Dashboard: Integrates analytics from multiple sources (telephony, CRM, surveys) into customizable dashboards that enable cross-functional performance correlation and automated reporting for all organizational levels."QEval transforms raw interaction data into measurable business outcomes," Matt Rocco added. "Our customers typically see significant improvements within the first 60 days of implementation, including enhanced contact center capacity, reduced effort scores, and improved customer sentiments through our AI-powered analytics platform.”Nicole Kyle, Managing Director of CMP Research, adds, “With the crowded technology landscape, customer contact leaders need a reliable source to guide their technology decisions. CMP Research Prism was created to assess solution providers like Etech Global Services to equip buyers and influencers of the customer contact and CX technology stack with insights to inform their investments.”CMP Research Prism is the only marketplace assessment framework built exclusively for customer contact and CX executives. The Prism helps customer contact leaders and CXOs differentiate solution providers in a complex market and make more informed, confident investment decisions that future-proof the CX technology stack. Upcoming technology assessments include chatbot/virtual agents, conversational IVR, infrastructure for customer portals, and quality assurance/quality management.For a full summary, download the CMP Research Prism for Customer Analytics whitepaper. About CMP Research TM, a division of Customer Management PracticeCMP Research TM helps customer contact executives make better decisions faster amid transformation using independent quantitative and qualitative research, data-driven analysis, advisory services, and community insights from Customer Contact Week, CMP’s Research Board, and client community. CMP Research TM sits at the intersection of customer contact and the future of work. For more information, visit https://www.cmpresearch.com About Customer Management PracticeThe Customer Management Practice (CMP) is a leading market intelligence firm for the customer management industry, offering a comprehensive suite of events, research, marketing, and business development services. As a trusted partner to customer contact executives, CMP addresses the pressing challenges through various channels, including live events such as its industry-leading series, Customer Contact Week, online event communities, and cutting-edge industry research. With research-backed insights and data-driven advisory services, CMP provides its clients with a holistic view of their customer management issues. It delivers new perspectives for executives craving a clear understanding of their strengths and weaknesses relative to their peers and the industry. CMP's solutions empower executives to develop customer management skills, transforming customers into raving fans. CMP is dedicated to making its client's customer management rockstars. CMP's team of experts draws upon years of experience in the industry to provide tailored solutions that meet each client's unique needs to improve their customer experience, streamline operations, and boost their bottom line. For more information, visit: www.customermanagementpractice.com/ About Etech Global ServicesFounded in 2003, Etech Global Services has become a trusted partner for Fortune 500 companies and global brands. With two decades of expertise and cutting-edge AI solutions, Etech delivers exceptional results in customer engagement, analytics, and operational efficiency. Through platforms like QEval, the company continues to redefine what’s possible in customer experience. For more information, visit: www.etechgs.com

