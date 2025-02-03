Submit Release
Senate Resolution 16 Printer's Number 163

PENNSYLVANIA, February 3 - PRINTER'S NO. 163

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

16

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY MARTIN, PICOZZI, BROWN, COSTA, CULVER, DUSH,

FONTANA, HUTCHINSON, MASTRIANO, PENNYCUICK, ROBINSON,

STEFANO, TARTAGLIONE AND J. WARD, FEBRUARY 3, 2025

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, FEBRUARY 3, 2025

A RESOLUTION

Designating the week of January 26 through February 1, 2025, as

"Catholic Schools Week" in Pennsylvania and expressing

congratulations and appreciation to Catholic elementary and

secondary schools across this Commonwealth.

WHEREAS, Catholic schools in this Commonwealth are

celebrating "Catholic Schools Week" during the week of January

26 through February 1, 2025; and

WHEREAS, The theme for this year is "Catholic Schools: United

in Faith and Community"; and

WHEREAS, Catholic elementary and secondary schools educate

more than 100,000 students in this Commonwealth; and

WHEREAS, Catholic schools are located in communities all

throughout this Commonwealth, of all sizes and demographics, and

both urban and rural; and

WHEREAS, Catholic schools instill in young people a strong

foundation of values, self-esteem, self-confidence and

leadership skills; and

WHEREAS, Catholic schools, in providing young people with a

