Senate Resolution 16 Printer's Number 163
PENNSYLVANIA, February 3 - PRINTER'S NO. 163
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
16
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY MARTIN, PICOZZI, BROWN, COSTA, CULVER, DUSH,
FONTANA, HUTCHINSON, MASTRIANO, PENNYCUICK, ROBINSON,
STEFANO, TARTAGLIONE AND J. WARD, FEBRUARY 3, 2025
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, FEBRUARY 3, 2025
A RESOLUTION
Designating the week of January 26 through February 1, 2025, as
"Catholic Schools Week" in Pennsylvania and expressing
congratulations and appreciation to Catholic elementary and
secondary schools across this Commonwealth.
WHEREAS, Catholic schools in this Commonwealth are
celebrating "Catholic Schools Week" during the week of January
26 through February 1, 2025; and
WHEREAS, The theme for this year is "Catholic Schools: United
in Faith and Community"; and
WHEREAS, Catholic elementary and secondary schools educate
more than 100,000 students in this Commonwealth; and
WHEREAS, Catholic schools are located in communities all
throughout this Commonwealth, of all sizes and demographics, and
both urban and rural; and
WHEREAS, Catholic schools instill in young people a strong
foundation of values, self-esteem, self-confidence and
leadership skills; and
WHEREAS, Catholic schools, in providing young people with a
