Senate Bill 215 Printer's Number 165
PENNSYLVANIA, February 3 - PRINTER'S NO. 165
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
215
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY BAKER AND ROTHMAN, FEBRUARY 3, 2025
REFERRED TO CONSUMER PROTECTION AND PROFESSIONAL LICENSURE,
FEBRUARY 3, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of May 23, 1945 (P.L.913, No.367), entitled "An
act relating to and regulating the practice of the profession
of engineering, including civil engineering, mechanical
engineering, electrical engineering, mining engineering and
chemical engineering, the profession of land surveying and
the profession of geology and constituent parts and
combinations thereof as herein defined; providing for the
licensing and registration of persons practicing said
profession, and the certification of engineers-in-training
and surveyors-in-training, and the suspension and revocation
of said licenses, registrations and certifications for
violation of this act; prescribing the powers and duties of
the State Registration Board for Professional Engineers, Land
Surveyors and Geologists, the Department of State and the
courts; prescribing penalties; and repealing existing laws,"
further providing for exemption from licensure and
registration.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 5(d) of the act of May 23, 1945 (P.L.913,
No.367), known as the Engineer, Land Surveyor and Geologist
Registration Law, is amended and the section is amended by
adding subsections to read:
Section 5. Exemption from Licensure and Registration.--
Except as specifically provided in this section, this act shall
