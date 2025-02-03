Senate Bill 216 Printer's Number 166
PENNSYLVANIA, February 3 - PRINTER'S NO. 166
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
216
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY BAKER, BROOKS, CULVER, HUTCHINSON, STEFANO,
J. WARD AND VOGEL, FEBRUARY 3, 2025
REFERRED TO LOCAL GOVERNMENT, FEBRUARY 3, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of May 1, 1933 (P.L.103, No.69), entitled "An
act concerning townships of the second class; and amending,
revising, consolidating and changing the law relating
thereto," in storm water management plans and facilities,
further providing for fees.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 2705 of the act of May 1, 1933 (P.L.103,
No.69), known as The Second Class Township Code, is amended to
read:
Section 2705. Fees.--(a) For the purposes of funding the
construction, maintenance and operation of storm water
management facilities, systems and management plans authorized
under this article, a township may assess reasonable and uniform
fees based in whole or in part on the characteristics of the
property benefited by the facilities, systems and management
plans, except as provided in subsections (b.1) and (b.2). The
fees assessed may not exceed the amount necessary to meet the
minimum requirements of the Federal Water Pollution Control Act
