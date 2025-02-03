Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,509 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,047 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 216 Printer's Number 166

PENNSYLVANIA, February 3 - PRINTER'S NO. 166

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

216

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY BAKER, BROOKS, CULVER, HUTCHINSON, STEFANO,

J. WARD AND VOGEL, FEBRUARY 3, 2025

REFERRED TO LOCAL GOVERNMENT, FEBRUARY 3, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of May 1, 1933 (P.L.103, No.69), entitled "An

act concerning townships of the second class; and amending,

revising, consolidating and changing the law relating

thereto," in storm water management plans and facilities,

further providing for fees.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 2705 of the act of May 1, 1933 (P.L.103,

No.69), known as The Second Class Township Code, is amended to

read:

Section 2705. Fees.--(a) For the purposes of funding the

construction, maintenance and operation of storm water

management facilities, systems and management plans authorized

under this article, a township may assess reasonable and uniform

fees based in whole or in part on the characteristics of the

property benefited by the facilities, systems and management

plans, except as provided in subsections (b.1) and (b.2). The

fees assessed may not exceed the amount necessary to meet the

minimum requirements of the Federal Water Pollution Control Act

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Senate Bill 216 Printer's Number 166

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more