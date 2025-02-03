Senate Bill 216 Printer's Number 166

PENNSYLVANIA, February 3 - PRINTER'S NO. 166

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

216

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY BAKER, BROOKS, CULVER, HUTCHINSON, STEFANO,

J. WARD AND VOGEL, FEBRUARY 3, 2025

REFERRED TO LOCAL GOVERNMENT, FEBRUARY 3, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of May 1, 1933 (P.L.103, No.69), entitled "An

act concerning townships of the second class; and amending,

revising, consolidating and changing the law relating

thereto," in storm water management plans and facilities,

further providing for fees.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 2705 of the act of May 1, 1933 (P.L.103,

No.69), known as The Second Class Township Code, is amended to

read:

Section 2705. Fees.--(a) For the purposes of funding the

construction, maintenance and operation of storm water

management facilities, systems and management plans authorized

under this article, a township may assess reasonable and uniform

fees based in whole or in part on the characteristics of the

property benefited by the facilities, systems and management

plans, except as provided in subsections (b.1) and (b.2). The

fees assessed may not exceed the amount necessary to meet the

minimum requirements of the Federal Water Pollution Control Act

