Senate Bill 218 Printer's Number 167

PENNSYLVANIA, February 3 - PRINTER'S NO. 167

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

218

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY LANGERHOLC, ROTHMAN, PHILLIPS-HILL, BROWN,

HUTCHINSON, STEFANO, J. WARD, PENNYCUICK, VOGEL AND DUSH,

FEBRUARY 3, 2025

REFERRED TO URBAN AFFAIRS AND HOUSING, FEBRUARY 3, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of May 28, 1937 (P.L.955, No.265), entitled "An

act to promote public health, safety, morals, and welfare by

declaring the necessity of creating public bodies, corporate

and politic, to be known as housing authorities to engage in

slum clearance, and to undertake projects, to provide

dwelling accommodations for persons of low income; providing

for the organization of such housing authorities; defining

their powers and duties; providing for the exercise of such

powers, including the acquisition of property by purchase,

gift or eminent domain, the renting and selling of property,

and including borrowing money, issuing bonds, and other

obligations, and giving security therefor; prescribing the

remedies of obligees of housing authorities; authorizing

housing authorities to enter into agreements, including

agreements with the United States, the Commonwealth, and

political subdivisions and municipalities thereof; defining

the application of zoning, sanitary, and building laws and

regulations to projects built or maintained by such housing

authorities; exempting the property and securities of such

housing authorities from taxation; and imposing duties and

conferring powers upon the State Planning Board, and certain

other State officers and departments," further providing for

establishment of rentals and selection of tenants and for

veteran preferences.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 13 of the act of May 28, 1937 (P.L.955,

No.265), referred to as the Housing Authorities Law, is amended

