Submit Release
News Search

There were 983 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,044 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 135 Printer's Number 135

PENNSYLVANIA, February 3 - the board may not be exercised in the board's discretion at

any time before, but only after[, the]:

(i) The expiration of the minimum term of

imprisonment fixed by the court in its sentence or by the

Board of Pardons in a sentence which has been reduced by

commutation.

(ii) Notwithstanding 42 Pa.C.S. § 9757 (relating to

consecutive sentences of total confinement for multiple

offenses) and except for an offender sentenced to life

imprisonment under 42 Pa.C.S. § 9711 (relating to

sentencing procedure for murder of the first degree ), 25

years after the date of incarceration which, in the case

of an offender sentenced to life imprisonment, shall

include any period of uninterrupted incarceration

occurring prior to trial.

(iii) Except as provided under paragraph (6) and

notwithstanding 42 Pa.C.S. § 9757, 35 years after the

date of incarceration which, in the case of an offender

sentenced to life imprisonment under 42 Pa.C.S. § 9711,

shall include any period of uninterrupted incarceration

occurring prior to trial.

(iv) Except as provided under paragraph (6), 35

years in the case of an offender sentenced under 18

Pa.C.S. § 1102.1(a)(1) (relating to sentence of persons

under the age of 18 for murder, murder of an unborn child

and murder of a law enforcement officer).

(v) Except as provided under paragraph (6) and

notwithstanding 42 Pa.C.S. § 9757, 25 years in the case

of an offender sentenced under 18 Pa.C.S. § 1102.1(a)(2).

(vi) Notwithstanding 42 Pa.C.S. § 9757, 25 years in

20250SB0135PN0135 - 6 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Senate Bill 135 Printer's Number 135

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more