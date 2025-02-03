Senate Bill 135 Printer's Number 135

PENNSYLVANIA, February 3 - the board may not be exercised in the board's discretion at

any time before, but only after[, the]:

(i) The expiration of the minimum term of

imprisonment fixed by the court in its sentence or by the

Board of Pardons in a sentence which has been reduced by

commutation.

(ii) Notwithstanding 42 Pa.C.S. § 9757 (relating to

consecutive sentences of total confinement for multiple

offenses) and except for an offender sentenced to life

imprisonment under 42 Pa.C.S. § 9711 (relating to

sentencing procedure for murder of the first degree ), 25

years after the date of incarceration which, in the case

of an offender sentenced to life imprisonment, shall

include any period of uninterrupted incarceration

occurring prior to trial.

(iii) Except as provided under paragraph (6) and

notwithstanding 42 Pa.C.S. § 9757, 35 years after the

date of incarceration which, in the case of an offender

sentenced to life imprisonment under 42 Pa.C.S. § 9711,

shall include any period of uninterrupted incarceration

occurring prior to trial.

(iv) Except as provided under paragraph (6), 35

years in the case of an offender sentenced under 18

Pa.C.S. § 1102.1(a)(1) (relating to sentence of persons

under the age of 18 for murder, murder of an unborn child

and murder of a law enforcement officer).

(v) Except as provided under paragraph (6) and

notwithstanding 42 Pa.C.S. § 9757, 25 years in the case

of an offender sentenced under 18 Pa.C.S. § 1102.1(a)(2).

(vi) Notwithstanding 42 Pa.C.S. § 9757, 25 years in

20250SB0135PN0135 - 6 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30