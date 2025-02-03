Senate Bill 135 Printer's Number 135
PENNSYLVANIA, February 3 - the board may not be exercised in the board's discretion at
any time before, but only after[, the]:
(i) The expiration of the minimum term of
imprisonment fixed by the court in its sentence or by the
Board of Pardons in a sentence which has been reduced by
commutation.
(ii) Notwithstanding 42 Pa.C.S. § 9757 (relating to
consecutive sentences of total confinement for multiple
offenses) and except for an offender sentenced to life
imprisonment under 42 Pa.C.S. § 9711 (relating to
sentencing procedure for murder of the first degree ), 25
years after the date of incarceration which, in the case
of an offender sentenced to life imprisonment, shall
include any period of uninterrupted incarceration
occurring prior to trial.
(iii) Except as provided under paragraph (6) and
notwithstanding 42 Pa.C.S. § 9757, 35 years after the
date of incarceration which, in the case of an offender
sentenced to life imprisonment under 42 Pa.C.S. § 9711,
shall include any period of uninterrupted incarceration
occurring prior to trial.
(iv) Except as provided under paragraph (6), 35
years in the case of an offender sentenced under 18
Pa.C.S. § 1102.1(a)(1) (relating to sentence of persons
under the age of 18 for murder, murder of an unborn child
and murder of a law enforcement officer).
(v) Except as provided under paragraph (6) and
notwithstanding 42 Pa.C.S. § 9757, 25 years in the case
of an offender sentenced under 18 Pa.C.S. § 1102.1(a)(2).
(vi) Notwithstanding 42 Pa.C.S. § 9757, 25 years in
