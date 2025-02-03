Senate Bill 220 Printer's Number 169
PENNSYLVANIA, February 3 - PRINTER'S NO. 169
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
220
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY PHILLIPS-HILL, BROWN, PENNYCUICK AND STEFANO,
FEBRUARY 3, 2025
REFERRED TO EDUCATION, FEBRUARY 3, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An
act relating to the public school system, including certain
provisions applicable as well to private and parochial
schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the
laws relating thereto," in certification of teachers,
providing for instructional certificate grade spans and age
levels; and making an editorial change.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The heading of section 1202.1 of the act of March
10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of
1949, is amended to read:
Section 1202.1. [Instructional] Special Education
Certificate Grade Spans and Age Levels and Duties of
Department.--* * *
Section 2. The act is amended by adding a section to read:
Section 1202.2. Instructional Certificate Grade Spans and
Age Levels.--(a) Notwithstanding 22 Pa. Code § 49.85 (relating
to limitations), the grade spans and age levels for
instructional certificates issued after December 31, 2025 , shall
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
