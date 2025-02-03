Senate Bill 220 Printer's Number 169

PENNSYLVANIA, February 3 - PRINTER'S NO. 169 THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA SENATE BILL No. 220 Session of 2025 INTRODUCED BY PHILLIPS-HILL, BROWN, PENNYCUICK AND STEFANO, FEBRUARY 3, 2025 REFERRED TO EDUCATION, FEBRUARY 3, 2025 AN ACT Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An act relating to the public school system, including certain provisions applicable as well to private and parochial schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the laws relating thereto," in certification of teachers, providing for instructional certificate grade spans and age levels; and making an editorial change. The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania hereby enacts as follows: Section 1. The heading of section 1202.1 of the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949, is amended to read: Section 1202.1. [Instructional] Special Education Certificate Grade Spans and Age Levels and Duties of Department.--* * * Section 2. The act is amended by adding a section to read: Section 1202.2. Instructional Certificate Grade Spans and Age Levels.--(a) Notwithstanding 22 Pa. Code § 49.85 (relating to limitations), the grade spans and age levels for instructional certificates issued after December 31, 2025 , shall 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20

