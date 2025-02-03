Senate Bill 214 Printer's Number 178

PENNSYLVANIA, February 3 - and repeal ordinances under this subchapter shall be limited

to land in those municipalities, wholly or partly within the

county, that have no property maintenance ordinance, based in

whole or in part on a standard or nationally recognized

property maintenance code, in effect at the time a property

maintenance ordinance is introduced before the governing body

of the county and until the municipality's property

maintenance ordinance is in effect.

(2) The enactment or revision of the property

maintenance ordinance by a municipality, other than the

county, whose land is subject to a county property

maintenance code shall act as a repeal pro tanto of the

county property maintenance code ordinance within the

municipality adopting the ordinance, except as provided in

section 6132.

§ 6132. Enforcement of municipal property maintenance

ordinances.

(a) Intergovernmental cooperation agreement required.--

Except as provided in subsection (b), a county may not enforce a

property maintenance ordinance adopted by a municipality within

the county unless the county enters into an intergovernmental

cooperation agreement with the municipality.

(b) Payment to county.--Except as otherwise provided in an

intergovernmental cooperation agreement entered into by a county

and a municipality within the county, a fine, forfeited

recognizance or other forfeiture imposed, lost or forfeited for

violation of a property maintenance ordinance subject to county

enforcement under this section, shall be payable to the county.

Section 2. This act shall take effect in 180 days.

20250SB0214PN0178 - 8 -

