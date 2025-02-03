Senate Bill 214 Printer's Number 178
PENNSYLVANIA, February 3 - and repeal ordinances under this subchapter shall be limited
to land in those municipalities, wholly or partly within the
county, that have no property maintenance ordinance, based in
whole or in part on a standard or nationally recognized
property maintenance code, in effect at the time a property
maintenance ordinance is introduced before the governing body
of the county and until the municipality's property
maintenance ordinance is in effect.
(2) The enactment or revision of the property
maintenance ordinance by a municipality, other than the
county, whose land is subject to a county property
maintenance code shall act as a repeal pro tanto of the
county property maintenance code ordinance within the
municipality adopting the ordinance, except as provided in
section 6132.
§ 6132. Enforcement of municipal property maintenance
ordinances.
(a) Intergovernmental cooperation agreement required.--
Except as provided in subsection (b), a county may not enforce a
property maintenance ordinance adopted by a municipality within
the county unless the county enters into an intergovernmental
cooperation agreement with the municipality.
(b) Payment to county.--Except as otherwise provided in an
intergovernmental cooperation agreement entered into by a county
and a municipality within the county, a fine, forfeited
recognizance or other forfeiture imposed, lost or forfeited for
violation of a property maintenance ordinance subject to county
enforcement under this section, shall be payable to the county.
Section 2. This act shall take effect in 180 days.
