Senate Bill 226 Printer's Number 179

PENNSYLVANIA, February 3 - PRINTER'S NO. 179

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

226

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY PHILLIPS-HILL, FONTANA, ROTHMAN, COLEMAN, J. WARD,

DUSH AND MASTRIANO, FEBRUARY 3, 2025

REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, FEBRUARY 3, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of February 14, 2008 (P.L.6, No.3), entitled

"An act providing for access to public information, for a

designated open-records officer in each Commonwealth agency,

local agency, judicial agency and legislative agency, for

procedure, for appeal of agency determination, for judicial

review and for the Office of Open Records; imposing

penalties; providing for reporting by State-related

institutions; requiring the posting of certain State contract

information on the Internet; and making related repeals," in

preliminary provisions, further providing for definitions.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The definition of "State-affiliated entity" in

section 102 of the act of February 14, 2008 (P.L.6, No.3), known

as the Right-to-Know Law, is amended to read:

Section 102. Definitions.

The following words and phrases when used in this act shall

have the meanings given to them in this section unless the

context clearly indicates otherwise:

* * *

"State-affiliated entity." A Commonwealth authority or

Commonwealth entity. The term includes the Pennsylvania Higher

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22