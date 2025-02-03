Senate Bill 226 Printer's Number 179
PENNSYLVANIA, February 3 - PRINTER'S NO. 179
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
226
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY PHILLIPS-HILL, FONTANA, ROTHMAN, COLEMAN, J. WARD,
DUSH AND MASTRIANO, FEBRUARY 3, 2025
REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, FEBRUARY 3, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of February 14, 2008 (P.L.6, No.3), entitled
"An act providing for access to public information, for a
designated open-records officer in each Commonwealth agency,
local agency, judicial agency and legislative agency, for
procedure, for appeal of agency determination, for judicial
review and for the Office of Open Records; imposing
penalties; providing for reporting by State-related
institutions; requiring the posting of certain State contract
information on the Internet; and making related repeals," in
preliminary provisions, further providing for definitions.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The definition of "State-affiliated entity" in
section 102 of the act of February 14, 2008 (P.L.6, No.3), known
as the Right-to-Know Law, is amended to read:
Section 102. Definitions.
The following words and phrases when used in this act shall
have the meanings given to them in this section unless the
context clearly indicates otherwise:
* * *
"State-affiliated entity." A Commonwealth authority or
Commonwealth entity. The term includes the Pennsylvania Higher
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.